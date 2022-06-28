Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Pen For Helping Jeffrey Epstein Traffic Underage Girls

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend most of the rest of her life in prison.

Almost two years after Maxwell, 60, was arrested and charged with helping financier Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom and abuse underage girls, she has been sentenced in Manhattan federal court to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Epstein died in a New York City federal jail a month after his July 2019 arrest on sex-trafficking charges. A convicted sex offender, his wealthy associates once included Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. The official cause of Epstein’s death was suicide. However, inconsistencies such as missing video from his supposedly high-security cell and details from the autopsy raised questions about whether he was murdered to protect his famous friends.

One of the four accusers, known as Carolyn, said she traveled to Epstein’s house “over 100 times” between age 14 and 18, and recalled a physical encounter with Maxwell.

“I was getting fully nude, and she came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said … that I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. She just said that I had a good body type,” Carolyn testified, according to The Guardian.

Photo: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appear on a poster at a news conference in New York, July 2, 2020, held by Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)



