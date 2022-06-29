‘Porch Monkey’: Many See Democrat Racism In Isolating Clarence Thomas In Historic Roe v. Wade Decision

Six justices of the Supreme Court of the United States voted to reverse half a century of precedent when they overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that gave women the federal right to have an abortion. Only one of them was inundated with blatant racism for it.

Justice Clarence Thomas was called derogatory names like “porch monkey” and “n*gger” by people upset with the ruling in now-deleted viral tweets that resulted in some social media accounts being suspended.

Those who attacked Thomas weren’t far-right white nationalists either.

The lone Black person currently seated on the court was attacked by white liberals for siding with five of his white SCOTUS colleagues on the case – and they minced no words when telling the world how they felt.

Retired left-wing Canadian pollster John Corbett tweeted, “Clarence Thomas: just another dumb field N*gger.”

Corbett wasn’t alone.

In an op-ed published in Newsweek titled “What the Disgusting Racism Against Justice Thomas Reveals About the ‘Anti-Racist’ Side,” Darvio Morrow quoted some other disturbing tweets. According to Morrow, white liberals also tweeted the following:

“Clarence Thomas is a dirty porch monkey and as a trans woman I’m giving every one permission to use the n word on him.”

“Clarence Thomas really wants to own slaves and to be able to call Black people

N*ggers. In front of white people. And laugh. Coon ass motherf***er.”



“Doesn’t the N*gger [r]ealize his rights are next?”

“Clarence Thomas is still a n*gger slave to his white ‘nutcase’ wife Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court is an f***ing mess. I can’t say it any other way; but it’s the truth no matter what you think.”

Many white liberals also called Thomas “Uncle Clarence” – a play on the phrase “Uncle Tom,” which is used to describe a Black person who is deemed a sellout by his people – after actor Samuel L. Jackson did likewise in a tweet.

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022

Despite the fact that many Black Americans don’t care for Thomas themselves, the blatant racism directed towards him isn’t going over well with them.

Some wrote opinion pieces about the matter, while others took to social media to vent their disgust. Many decried the attacks against Thomas’ race as the unveiling of a great deal of white liberals’ true colors and own deep-seated racism – despite their consistent advocacy to the contrary.

In his op-ed, Morrow said he was “not surprised” white liberals said such horrible things, adding the fact they did “further reinforces every critique I have about modern white progressivism.”

“Many of these people do not view Black people as equals but as tools that give credibility and moral authority to their ideology,” Morrow wrote. “Many white progressives view themselves as the ‘savior’ of Black people, and as a result, they unconsciously believe we owe them our undying loyalty.”

“That’s why when anyone crosses them, they attack with a particular level of venom. And it’s not just Black Republicans who they come for. White progressives will attack moderate Black Democrats too when they ‘get out of line,’” Morrow continued. “The freedom that these white progressives feel to publicly call a Black man a racial slur because they disagree with his politics should be unnerving to all of us.”

Author Adam B. Coleman criticized Corbett’s blatant racism in a tweet. “He says n*gger with such ease,” Coleman tweeted along with a screenshot of Corbett’s original tweet. “These are the self righteous people who see black people as either an acceptable n*gger or a ‘field n*gger’… Either way, we’ll always be n*ggers to @johnVcorbett because our purpose is to serve a master.”

He says n*gger with such ease.



These are the self righteous people who see black people as either an acceptable n*gger or a "field n*gger"…



Either way, we'll always be n*ggers to @johnVcorbett because our purpose is to serve a master. pic.twitter.com/eMjZzPMpba — Adam B. Coleman, Exposer Of Racist Progressive Rot (@wrong_speak) June 25, 2022

Coleman also published a separate op-ed in the New York Post that echoed similar sentiments.

“The veil has been lifted, and this is who they are. The progressive movement is a sham along with its boutique anti-racism ideology,” Coleman wrote. “The deep-seated hatred that progressives claim exists among the American public actually rots inside them, not us.”

“You cannot claim to be pro-black while selectively caring about which black person takes racial abuse. You cannot claim to be ‘anti-racist’ if some racism is OK with you,” Coleman continued. “You do not have to support Clarence Thomas’ political positions to find something highly unconscionable about how the man has been treated based simply on his race.”

Coleman also called out Black progressives who stood by and said nothing to defend Thomas against the racist attacks. “White progressives feel emboldened to use racially inflammatory language like ‘Uncle Tom’ and ‘c–n’ directed at black people who don’t behave the way they feel is acceptably black because black progressives allow it to happen,” Coleman said.

Many Black Americans also took to Twitter to crticize the blatant hypocrisy of white liberals calling Thomas racist names.

“From calling Clarence Thomas the n word, a porch [monkey emoji], for him to be lynched, and being outraged that more black babies will be born whilst now showing absolutely NO CARE about black poverty that has led to black abortions, these ‘white liberals’ are our TRUE ENEMIES,” former U.S. House candidate Gregg ‘Marcel’ Dixon tweeted.

From calling Clarence Thomas the n word, a porch 🐒, for him to be lynched, and being outraged that more black babies will be born whilst now showing absolutely NO CARE about black poverty that has led to black abortions, these "white liberals" are our TRUE ENEMIES #RoeVsWade — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) June 27, 2022

“You’re white, liberal, and LGBT crowd showing their anti-black hatred and using Clarence Thomas as cover,” @BLKLiberation84 tweeted. “They know most black people don’t care for Thomas, so they’re just letting us know how they truly feel. Had to throw in the Chappelle tweet too from that confused cow.”

You're white, liberal, and LGBT crowd showing their anti-black hatred and using Clarence Thomas as cover. They know most black people don't care for Thomas, so they're just letting us know how they truly feel. Had to throw in the Chappelle tweet too from that confused cow. pic.twitter.com/NWzzKwXruw — Nicole's View 🇺🇲 (@BLKLiberation84) June 27, 2022

“Wight liberals are using the ‘N’ word as they hone in on Clarence Thomas as if he’s the sole judge on the Supreme Court. This is PROOF that many wight liberals are just as racist as many wight conservatives,” @RealNyhiem tweeted. “These same liberals are INVISIBLE when it’s our constitutional fight.”

Wight liberals are using the "N" word as they hone in on Clarence Thomas as if he's the sole judge on the Supreme Court. This is PROOF that many wight liberals are just as racist as many wight conservatives. These same liberals are INVISIBLE when it's our constitutional fight — Nyhiem (Lord Abba) Freedmen 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealNyhiem) June 27, 2022

Others pointed out Thomas didn’t make the ruling by himself and none of the other justices were receiving the same level of vitriol.

“I see white women calling Clarence Thomas the hard R but I have yet to see white women grab Amy Coney Barrett by the hair and shake her until her teeth clink,” @wishbumpycoulda tweeted. “Why aren’t y’all attacking Barrett?”

I see white women calling Clarence Thomas the hard R but I have yet to see white women grab Amy Coney Barrett by the hair and shake her until her teeth clink. Why aren’t y’all attacking Barrett? — Reporting-live-from-the-Kremlin🇺🇸 (@wishbumpycoulda) June 26, 2022

“I didn’t know Clarence Thomas was on the Supreme Court by himself,” @MaadyBK67 tweeted.

I didn’t know Clarence Thomas was on the Supreme Court by himself — Maady The Gatekeeper (@MaadyBK67) June 26, 2022

PHOTO: Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)