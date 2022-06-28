Ludacris Manager Chaka Zulu And 2 Other Men Shot In Buckhead Section Of Atlanta

Chaka Zulu, a well-known Atlanta music executive and longtime manager of the hip-hop star Ludacris, was shot but survived a shooting on Sunday, June 26 in the Buckhead section of Atlanta that claimed the life of another man.

The co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, Zulu was shot and wounded in the shooting which occurred around 11:35 p.m. in a parking lot behind a strip center at 2293 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that Chaka Zulu was there along with two other male shooting victims. All three were transported to the hospital, but one did not survive, according to police.

The shooting started after an argument. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which was co-founded by Ludacris and is a subsidiary of Def Jam, has represented artists including Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

Record producer Zulu also served recently as head of artist and talent for Spotify. He was previously vice president of sports and entertainment marketing at Monster, the company formerly behind Beats by Dre headphones, 11 Alive reported.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed told WSB-TV that Zulu is “in stable condition and recovering.”

“The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time,” Reed said.

Basketball legend Magic Johnson sent well wishes.

“Sending prayers to a good friend and someone I’ve worked with for over 30 years, Chaka Zulu. He was shot and wounded last night,” he tweeted.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time,” Atlanta police told People.

Under Chaka Zulu’s management, Ludacris has released 11 albums that landed on the Billboard 200, including two No. 1s and a total of eight top 10 LPs. Ludacris, who has worked with Zulu for more than two decades, has also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 56 times, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Record producer Chaka Zulu, right, looks through material from his artists to post on YouTube, while I20, second from left, Ludacris, left, and Rocko, film a video, Sept. 2, 2008, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)