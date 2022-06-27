Black Americans Weigh The Rise Of States Rights After The Roe vs. Wade Decision

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States reversed 50 years of precedent and reversed the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that gave women the federal right to have an abortion.

While the ruling was expected due to a preliminary copy of the brief being leaked in May, many were still shocked the SCOTUS actually voted to send the decision as to whether or not abortion is legal back to the respective states.

Many disapprove of the SCOTUS reversal of Roe, according to a report by CNN. However, some celebrated the ruling.

Black Americans were among the many who weighed in on the Roe vs. Wade decision. One of the frequent points made was the objection to the rising of states’ rights (since states’ rights led to slavery in the past) as well as whether Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was racist and on a mission to exterminate Black babies.

Here are some reactions to the Roe vs. Wade decision and the rise of state rights from Black Americans on Twitter.

“This is not specific to Roe v Wade, but I’m not a fan of states rights, for obvious reasons,” ADOS co-founder Yvette Carnell tweeted. “Let the states decide” has rarely worked out for my people. Either we’re a country w/ shared values, values that show up in our policies, in all 50 states, or we’re just one big lie.”



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

This is not specific to Roe v Wade, but I’m not a fan of states rights, for obvious reasons. “Let the states decide” has rarely worked out for my people.



Either we’re a country w/ shared values, values that show up in our policies, in all 50 states, or we’re just one big lie. https://t.co/wHyZAAYUMe — Yvette Carnell🇺🇸 (@BreakingBrown) June 24, 2022

“We did states rights before….if you recall southern states had an, um, unique economy,” author and former South Carolina Rep. Bakari Sellers agreed.

We did states rights before….if you recall southern states had an, um, unique economy. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 25, 2022

“If this doesn’t motivate a general strike, nothing will,” activist and former Ohio senator Nina Turner tweeted. “Americans must demand the Supreme Court is expanded, that Roe is codified, and that big money gets out of politics. It’s now or never.”

“One more thing,” Turner added, “the whole ‘states’ rights’ thing did not work out too well for the Black community.”

If this doesn’t motivate a general strike, nothing will.



Americans must demand the Supreme Court is expanded, that Roe is codified, and that big money gets out of politics.



It’s now or never. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 26, 2022

One more thing, the whole “states’ rights” thing did not work out too well for the Black community. https://t.co/AKLGqDkQK4 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 25, 2022

“I’m for the right to choose but I’m not happy about Black people being only 12% of the population and consistently over 36% of abortions but not only does nobody seemed concerned about that, but Black women are used as the poster children for why we need abortions to be legal,” Twitter user @blackintheempir wrote.

I'm for the right to choose but I'm not happy about Black people being only 12% of the population and consistently over 36% of abortions but not only does nobody seemed concerned about that, but Black women are used as the poster children for why we need abortions to be legal — Black in the Empire (@blackintheempir) June 26, 2022

“Why they keep saying that black women are going to be hurt the most by overturning the abortion rights. Like they care about black women. Pleeeese,” @newmenowwhat tweeted.

Why they keep saying that black women are going to be hurt the most by overturning the abortion rights. Like they care about black women. Pleeeese — Black Native (@newmenowwhat) June 25, 2022

“B***hes be like ‘the baby gone be poor so it don’t deserve to live,’” @Ivechanged5 tweeted.

Bitches be like “the baby gone be poor so it don’t deserve to live” — still a lovely little misfit🖤 (@Ivechanged5) June 25, 2022

“Abortions were deliberately in black neighborhoods before it was called planned parenthood back when it was called controlled parenthood. I thought we wanted to combat yt supremacy,” @IntellectWise responded to @Ivechanged5’s comment.

Abortions were deliberately in black neighborhoods before it was called planned parenthood back when it was called controlled parenthood. I thought we wanted to combat yt supremacy. — Wise Intellect (@IntellectWise) June 25, 2022

“I’m requesting a trade of Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court. He’s horrible!” activist Gary Chambers Jr. tweeted. “On behalf of all Black men in America who love Black women, father Black children, live & build the Black community & believe like I do that he does not represent the thinking of most Black men.”

I’m requesting a trade of Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court.



He’s horrible!



On behalf of all Black men in America who love Black women, father Black children, live & build the Black community & believe like I do that he does not represent the thinking of most Black men. — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) June 25, 2022

Activist Boyce Watkins tweeted a quote for Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. “The most serious evil of our times is that of encouraging bringing into the world of large families.,” Sanger’s quote read. “The most immoral practice of the day is breeding too many children. The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

The most serious evil of our times is that of encouraging bringing into the world of large families.The most immoral practice of the day is breeding too many children. The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it,”Margaret Sanger — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) June 25, 2022

Watkins tweeted his own words in reference to abortion and Sanger the following day. “It’s ok to do what you want on abortion, just stop pretending Margaret Sanger wasn’t a horrible racist who wanted to exterminate black people and used so called black leaders to do it,” Watkins wrote.

It’s ok to do what you want on abortion, just stop pretending Margaret Sanger wasn’t a horrible racist who wanted to exterminate black people and used so called black leaders to do it. — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) June 26, 2022

“How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” actor Samuel l. Jackson tweeted.

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022

“Dear Black women: Don’t let the Democratics trick you. They secretly wanted #RoeVsWade to get overturned so they can use that to scare y’all into voting,” @TheAfroElite wrote.

Dear Black women:

Don't let the Democratics trick you. They secretly wanted #RoeVsWade to get overturned so they can use that to scare y'all into voting. — Afro Elite (@TheAfroElite) June 24, 2022

“Freedmen! Let us not be distracted by the Roe v Wade decision. We need to stay focused on OUR issue which is Reparations. That is the decision that counts,” @Apanage21 tweeted.

Freedmen! Let us not be distracted by the Roe v Wade decision. We need to stay focused on OUR issue which is Reparations. That is the decision that counts. — Arthur Ward – Freedmen Chicago (@Apanage21) June 26, 2022

“African Americans are accustomed to adverse SCOTUS rulings. We are clear about the impact of conservative rulings and the promotion of states rights. @scandalabc,” journalist Roland Martin chimed in. “Papa Pope, do what you do…#WeTriedToTellYa.”

African Americans are accustomed to adverse SCOTUS rulings. We are clear about the impact of conservative rulings and the promotion of states rights. @scandalabc Papa Pope, do what you do…#WeTriedToTellYa pic.twitter.com/ZKnL2hGpRs — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 24, 2022

“Like slavery and Segregation and suppressing Black Americans ability to select the candidate of your choice because that’s what States have done and are doing right now,” @IfMarys wrote. “States don’t have the right to CHOOSE what gun laws they want to enact, so you are not about States rights.”

Like slavery and Segregation and suppressing Black Americans ability to select the candidate of your choice because that's what States have done and are doing right now.



States don't have the right to CHOOSE what gun laws they want to enact, so you are not about States rights. — Mary's Clearance Rack (@IfMarys) June 25, 2022

One user simply posted a meme in response.

PHOTO: Nea Walker hangs a sign on the fence in front of the Georgia State Capitol while protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)