Black America: Omarion Took An L In Verzuz v. Mario

Fans of R&B music from the early 2000s were stoked for the Omarion and Mario vocal battle on Verzuz, which took place on June 23. The two artists released some of the biggest hits of the time.

However, viewers say the battle between Omarion (birth name: Omari Ishmael Grandberry) and Mario (born Mario Dewar Barrett) was one-sided, despite both being R&B heavyweights.

Verzuz is a webcast series created by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The series was introduced during the covid-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz facing off in its first battle through an Instagram Live broadcast in March 2020. In 2021, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz sold Verzuz to TikTok competitor Triller.

Omarion, an R&B singer, actor, and dancer, is best known as the lead singer of the hit boy band B2K. He joined the group B2K in 1999. They released their debut album, the self-titled “B2K,” in March 2002. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. They continued to rack up hits, and in February 2005, Omarion released his debut solo album, “O.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

In 2006, Omarion released his second album, “21.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The album’s second single, “Ice Box,” produced by Timbaland, peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains Omarion’s most successful solo single to date.



At the age of 14, Mario signed a record deal with J Records. He released his eponymous debut in 2002, and it included the top 10 single, “Just a Friend 2002”. His second album, “Turning Point,” was released in 2004 and produced the No. 1 single “Let Me Love You,” which won two Billboard Music Awards. Then came his third album, “Go,” in December 2007. It produced the hit singles “How Do I Breathe, “Crying Out for Me,” and “Music for Love.” His fourth album, “D.N.A.,” was released in 2009, and the fifth album, “Dancing Shadows,” dropped in 2018.

The Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario has become the talk of social media. Streamed live from Los Angeles, it can still be viewed on Verzuz’s official YouTube channel, HTIC reported.

During the meetup, Mario showed up his vocals skills. Omarion, on the other hand, brought in several guests to support his performance. In the end, Mario seems to be the people’s winner, BuzzFeed reported. Omarion seems to be stuck with a big “L” as in loser, for his performance.

“MARIO WINS for being the first person to ever get under Omarion Skin!” Just Chillin tweeted.

“One of the best vocalists of my generation. Underrated. Under appreciated. Mario’s career should be bigger than what it is. Tonight’s WINNER!” tweeted singer Jessie Woo, who uses the Twitter tag MBali.

“How many rounds did you win bruh?” tweeted Dr. Moomar Johnson along with a photo of Omarion holding up his hands to from a zero (“0”).

MARIO WINS for being the first person to ever get under Omarion Skin! 😅#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/JRY16doDAa — Just Chillin. (@Jussstchillin1) June 24, 2022

One of the best vocalists of my generation.

Underrated.

Under appreciated.

Mario’s career should be bigger than what it is.



Tonight’s WINNER! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/J0QpaklBLZ — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 24, 2022

Some noted that Mario had the win from the beginning.

“Nah this is how Mario started the #Verzuz Had Omarion on the ropes from the start,” tweeted Gymbo Slice.

Nah this is how Mario started the #Verzuz Had omarion on the ropes from the start 🤣😩 pic.twitter.com/WW7UQh6ObC — ✌🏾Gymbo Slice✌🏾🇯🇲 (@daryldot0121) June 24, 2022

Others said just the fact that the two R&B giants were facing off was a big deal in some circles.

“The Omarion/Mario/Jeremih target audience is a bunch of black women in their late 20s-mid 30s who need to be in the bed so they can go to work tomorrow but they reliving their college days right now,” King Crissle tweeted.

the Omarion/Mario/Jeremih target audience is a bunch of black women in their late 20s-mid 30s who need to be in the bed so they can go to work tomorrow but they reliving their college days right now. — king crissle (@crissles) June 24, 2022

At this point Omarion knew he was getting COOKED 😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5uePTtt14W — The Star ⭐️📸 (@MusicHeartsMJ) June 24, 2022

Mario said Omarion and Jeremih better stop they sound crazy 🤣 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/PUwXZjEki2 — Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022

Photo: Promotional image of R&B artists Omarion and Mario ahead of their faceoff in a Verzuz battle, https://www.prlog.org/12921717-rb-artists-omarion-mario-to-face-off-in-upcoming-verzuz-battle.html