NY Mayor Eric Adams Holds Media Event Showing Crushing Of Dirt Bikes, People Have Questions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference on June 21 to announce a new safety plan. During the event, a bulldozer destroyed nearly 100 motorbikes deemed “illegal.”

“You want to terrorize our neighborhoods?” the mayor’s office tweeted. “You’ll get crushed.”

The press conference was held at a Brooklyn auto pound. Adams gave a speech about a cooperative effort between the mayor’s office and the New York City Police Department to rid city streets of illegal motorbikes.

Adams introduced a package of safety initiatives that specifically focus on New York City roadways, sidewalks, and subway trains.

“Today, as we stand in the shadow of the Freedom Tower, we are freeing ourselves from these destructive pieces of machinery,” said Adams. “They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again. Each and every one of them, they will be turned into scrap metal and eventually recycled.”

Dirt bikes were not made for the streets of New York City. Today we crushed 100 of these bikes & we will continue to seize these bikes all summer long. These dangerous and illegal vehicles will stay off our city’s streets. pic.twitter.com/OsXq8FCf7W — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDChiefPatrol) June 21, 2022

Adams called the bikes “destructive piece[s] of machinery,” and waved a checkered white and black flag before a bulldozer rolled over and crushed 92 bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles).



The vehicles are illegal to ride in any of New York City’s five boroughs and had previously been confiscated and impounded by the NYPD.

While the bulldozing might have made for a great photo opportunity, many social media users had questions.

Some wondered why the mayor wasn’t focused on other issues.

“2 people drowned Friday because the city doesn’t wanna pay lifeguards but im glad Eric Adams is using the money and resources we pay for to um idk prevent New Yorkers from hearing the revving sound of dirt bikes I guess,” The 1996 Source Awards tweeted.

“When the NYPD kill someone, they get to keep their gun, badge, and job. When a kid rides a dirt bike they get it stolen by the police and it gets destroyed in this weird spectacle,” Read Wobblies and Zapatistas tweeted.

2 people drowned Friday because the city doesn’t wanna pay lifeguards but im glad Eric Adams is using the money and resources we pay for to um idk prevent New Yorkers from hearing the revving sound of dirt bikes I guess https://t.co/p1qGIbDJnH — The 1996 Source Awards (@somebodypops) June 21, 2022

It’s just horrible. And the Mayor is bulldozing dirt bikes. https://t.co/mm8Z4Bpb1O — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 22, 2022

When the NYPD kill someone, they get to keep their gun, badge, and job. When a kid rides a dirt bike they get it stolen by the police and it gets destroyed in this weird spectacle https://t.co/iCAMOt97ZI — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) June 23, 2022

Others on social media said the could have been another solution.

“Dude is so corny.. like.. they coulda used that municipal lot to build a dirt bike park. Or send those bikes to countries where they can impact a families capacity for mobility.. sigh,” True Villain Academia tweeted.

Dude is so corny.. like.. they coulda used that municipal lot to build a dirt bike park. Or send those bikes to countries where they can impact a families capacity for mobility.. sigh https://t.co/dfqGloWFWG — True Villain Academia (@GymnasticPen) June 22, 2022

Since January 2022, police have reportedly seized about 2,000 illegal motorbikes, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Many of these bikes don’t have insurance. If they strike someone, the person is left with medical costs and other out-of-pocket expenses,” Mayor Adams said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams waved a checkered flag to start a bulldozing event, where 100 illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, confiscated by the New York City Police Department, were crushed pic.twitter.com/DuzKOnWwAN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2022

Photo: New York City Mayor Eric Adams waves a checkered flag to begin the destruction of dirt bikes at a press conference, June 21, 2022 (WBNS 10 TV / Reuters), YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbCgDI2ldXA