As Russia Makes War Gains, US Government In Talks With Ukraine For ‘Negotiated Outcome’

While Russian forces gain ground in Ukraine, the U.S. has been in talks with the beseiged nation about a settlement and what that could look like.

In a discussion with the Center for a New American Security, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, June 16, that the U.S. will continue “to support and consult” with Ukraine “about how they want to approach a negotiated outcome with the Russians.”

Sullivan said the U.S. has purposely “refrained from laying out what we see as an end game” for the war in Ukraine and will “not be pressuring [Ukraine] to make territorial concessions” to Russia, CNN reported.

The U.S. and its European and British allies have recently emphasized the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war, meeting regularly to discuss potential frameworks for a ceasefire through a negotiated settlement.

After experiencing setbacks in the early stages of the war that it started in late February, Russia has made advances in eastern Ukraine, where it hopes to win the Donbas region. The Russian military is also gaining in southern Ukraine, where it’s trying to create a land corridor between Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and areas controled by Kremlin-backed separatists, BBC reported.

Ukraine is running out of weapons, said Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, in a Guardian interview. “This is an artillery war now,” he said. Ukraine’s military has “one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces … Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us.”

Supporting Ukraine in a negotiated outcome with Russia “means supporting them through the steady provision of weapons and intelligence” in order to strengthen the country’s hand at the negotiating table, said U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan.

The Russians have lost 20-to-30 percent of their armored forces, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, at a June 15 press conference during a NATO ministerial gathering in Brussels.

“That’s significant, that’s huge!” Milley said. “The Ukrainians are fighting a very effective fight, tactically with both fires and maneuvre.”

Photo: U.S. Secretary for Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley address the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 15, 2022 during a meeting on weapons supplies to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)