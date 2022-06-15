Same Old Stuff: AIPAC-Groomed Bakari Sellers And KHive Celebrate Election Victory Of 81-Year-Old DNC Establishment Enforcer Clyburn

Establishment Democrats and members of the KHive are celebrating the June 14 victory of veteran Rep. James Clyburn, who won the party’s nomination to be the candidate representing the 6th Congressional District in the midterm elections.

Not celebrating are Clyburn’s two challengers – Democrat Michael Addison and pro-reparations progressive Gregg Marcel Dixon. Clyburn, 81, will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican in the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections.

The 6th congressional district of South Carolina is in central and eastern South Carolina and 57 percent of the population is Black. It includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper, and Williamsburg counties and parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.

Prior to the final vote count, Dixon went on social media to call foul on the elections.

“Notice how NO ONE in the phoney ‘mainstream’ media has said a word about how Clyburn’s OWN DAUGHTER is the political director of the state Democratic Party. How unfair and unethical!” Dixon tweeted.

The day after the election, June 15, Dixon wasn’t letting up on his criticism of Clyburn, even referring to him as a “coon.”

“His hometown has not had clean water in over a decade; is in the ‘Corridor Of Shame’ where poverty and academic failure is sky high; we are the 6th POOREST DISTRICT in the US; we have lost our land; and he celebrates more of this. There is a special place in hell for these (coon)s,” Dixon tweeted.

Rep. Clyburn has been representing the 6th congressional district of South Carolina since 1993. He was selected to serve as House majority whip from 2007 until 2011, and again when the 116th Congress convened in January 2019, Count on News 2 reported.

Establishment Democrats and members of the KHive — ardent supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris — celebrated Clyburn’s victory on Twitter.

“Marcel Dixon getting Whipped by the Whip Clyburn,” KHive member 2RawTooReal tweeted, adding, “Marcel Dixon will go down in history for losing in less than 5 secs of counting the vote.”

“Hey Marcel….. You got KNOCKED THE F*CK OUT!” tweeted TS Giselle.

“Y’all out here running campaigns on Twitter and democratic message boards, while getting waxed on Election Day,” tweeted Bakari Sellers, a Democrat who served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for the 90th District from 2006 to 2014.

Sellers has been the target of questions over his close ties with the Urban Empowerment Action PAC, a new political action committee that is a coalition of Black and Jewish business leaders.

Many are wondering about the PAC’s purpose, such as whether it’s a Black front for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Wall Street.

Political action committees campaign for specific political policies and arrange for money to be given to political parties or candidates that support those policies.

AIPAC, while not a political action committee, is a powerful lobbying group that advocates pro-Israel policies to Congress and the executive branch. AIPAC brings together pro-Israel industry leaders from Wall Street, real estate, and legal and venture tech fields.

Sellers has strong connections with AIPAC. Recruited by the organization when he was student government president at Morehouse College, a historically Black university (HBCU), he has remained an AIPAC supporter and player throughout his career. Sellers is one of many Black U.S. politicians who has traveled to Israel on trips sponsored by AIPAC.

Tara Perry responded to Sellers on Twitter, reminding him of Clyburn’s failings.”Why don’t you remind us of Clyburn’s success record though? You blue no matter who respectable knee-grows are ineffective. The Black community in Clyburn’s district have had NO quality of life IMPROVEMENTS. Go write another Childrens book, Bardi! Who yo ppls? Black or Blue?”

Others praised Dixon, who called out Clyburn for his lack of action on reparations.

“We were violently and federally excluded” from wealth building, Dixon said during the election campaign. “I want someone to show me where Congressman Clyburn has written a bill for Black Americans to get reparations and restitution. Clyburn has done nothing to stand up for Black Americans, who are the majority in his district.”

“I’m proud of Marcel. I don’t care what anyone has to say about it,” tweeted nija.

Others seemed to think Clyburn had the election wrapped up before it started.

“I guess this is why Clyburn refused to do a debate or talk about his 25-30 years of doing nothing for his district. They were going to vote for him regardless,” tweeted President Kas.

Photo: Vice President Joe Biden gets a hug from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), July 23, 2010, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)