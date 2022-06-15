After Successful California Reparations Task Force Process, NAASD To Formally Charge The US Government With Genocide

After successfully helping the California Reparations Task Force produce its historic interim report on June 1, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants has moved forward to formally charge the U.S. government with genocide over its treatment of African slaves and their descendants.

The NAASD wants President Joe Biden to protest and repair American Freedmen.

A grassroots organization, the NAASD (National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants) was founded in 2019 in Los Angeles to advance the national movement for compensatory reparations for American Freedmen, the descendants of U.S. chattel slavery. NAASD has chapters in California, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Indiana. There is also a chapter pending in Nevada, among other states.

“A lot of us are doing this work because there’s a window of opportunity that we recognize opened up over the last couple of years,” NAASD Co-Secretary Chris Lodgson told The Moguldom Nation in 2021. “We haven’t been this close to the passage of a reparations bill since the ending of the Civil War.”

The American Freemen is another term for the descendants of Black American slaves.

“In response to the recent massacre of African Americans in Buffalo, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) is asking President Biden and Congress to take meaningful acts to protect and repair African American Descendants of Persons enslaved in the United States, also referred to as ‘American Freedmen,’” the NAASD press statement read.

The NAASD stressed that the government has harmed and has not protected the descendants of slaves.

“American Freedmen have been harmed for centuries in this country. Specific redress regarding violent acts committed by white supremacists and centuries of systematic oppression is necessary. Therefore NAASD is charging the United States Government with genocide,” the statement read.

The NAASD went on to list recommendations for Biden and Congress. They include:

● Designate American Freedmen as a federally protected class.

● Create a federal office of Freedmen Affairs

● Allocate $1 billion (minimum) in funding and technical assistance to state and local jurisdictions to effectively investigate and prosecute hate crimes targeting Freedmen.

● Mandate that shootings and/or killings of unarmed American Freedmen by any municipal or state law enforcement officer will be immediately handed over to federal investigators as possible hate crimes to be prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the NAASD, these actions can be achieved through existing legislation, such as the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which became law on March 29, 2022. These actions can also be implemented through executive order by President Biden.

“NAASD asserts that Biden’s executive order around policing, in recognition of George Floyd, does not meet these specific demands. Also, NAASD stands firm that the language in House Resolution 40, which would create a Reparations Study Commission, is not substantial enough, and the lead sponsor of the bill has largely ignored the American Freedmen request to edit the bill,” the statement continued.

The NAASD was behind the successful push for the California Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the nation, to consider only lineage-based reparations if it decides to mandate monetary repair.

