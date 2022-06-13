Warnings Go Out About Mobile Barbers After Florida Barber Starts Bustin’ In Customer’s House

A mobile barber in Florida allegedly shot up a home after a customer witnessed him beating a woman, police reported.

On-demand hair services have become more popular, especially during the pandemic. Mobile barbers travel to customers’ locations to provide hair-cutting and styling services. While the trend is growing, just 1 percent to 2 percent of barbers are mobile. In 2020, there were approximately 14,880 barbers in the U.S., according to Statista.

A mobile barber in Florida identified as Jared Santana by authorities was hired to do the hair of a tourist who was renting in Florida’s Sunny Isles area.

According to police, Santana pulled up to the home and had a female passenger in his car. The tourist seeking the barber services witnessed Santana allegedly beating up the woman inside his vehicle.

Santana fired multiple shots at a beach home that the tourist was renting. No one was injured, police reported.

“The victim opens the door to welcome the barber, and he witnesses a domestic battery right in front of his eyes,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell.

When the customer saw the physical confrontation between Santana and his female passenger, the customer asked what was happening. That’s when police said Santana pulled out a gun, got out of his car, and opened fire, Local 10 News reported.

The barber riddled the home with bullets, according to police, who identified the customer as “the victim.”.

While the victim didn’t own the cars in the garage, a Ferrari worth $600,000 and a Mercedes Maybach worth $400,000 were allegedly hit by bullets.

“This could have been terrible; this could have been horrific,” Sunny Isles police sergeant Schnell said. “Imagine if someone was behind that garage door, then this could have been a whole different story we are talking about.”

The police had a warning for people looking to hire mobile barbers and hair stylists.

“These folks were tourists from Los Angeles, and maybe there it’s normal to call barbers to your home that you don’t know, but it’s probably something I would discourage here locally,” Schnell said.

