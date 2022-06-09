Pro-Reparations California Secretary of State Shirley Weber Cruises to Victory in Election

Early results show California’s Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber will likely cruise to victory on Tuesday, June 7, in the primary election. In so doing, Weber effectively fended off six challengers, four of whom are Republicans who sought to unseat the Democrat incumbent nominated to the seat by Gov. Gavin Newsome in Dec. 2020.

With nearly 56 percent of the expected vote in, an NBC News poll shows Weber holds the lead with 58.7 percent of votes cast. Republicans Rob Bernosky, Rachel Hamm, James Paine and Raul Rodriguez all trailed Weber severely.

Thus far, Bernosky has garnered 19.5 percent of the vote, Hamm 11.5 percent, Paine 3.9 percent and Rodriguez 2.8 percent. Two other candidates – Gary Blenner and Matthew Cinquanta – have 2.6 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Weber expressed her excitement over the preliminary results on Twitter.

“I’m pleased to share that I am the projected winner of yesterday’s primary election! It’s my firm belief that every voice should be heard and every vote counted,” Weber tweeted on Wednesday, June 8. “Thank you for your ongoing support as election officials complete their work in the coming days.”

Weber is pro-reparations and the author of AB-3121, which created California’s first-in-the nation reparations task force. Born to sharecroppers in Arkansas, Weber has dedicated much of her life to education and public service, her bio states.

Some congratulated her on her expected victory. “Just what i wanted to hear. Congratulations,” @trafittz tweeted.

“Congratulations Madam Secretary. So happy for you and proud of you,” @CSUDHPrezParham tweeted.

“Californians know Secretary @DrWeber4CA is doing the work to make our democracy work for voters. Congratulations, Secretary! On to November!” @DemsOfState tweeted.

PHOTO: Assemblywoman Shirley Weber discusses a proposal to significantly restrict when police officers can fire their weapons, during a news conference Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)