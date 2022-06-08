Top Reparations Scholar Dr. Sandy Darity: White Support For Reparations Has Dramatically Increased from 4% to 30%

New York City-based community activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, recently noted on Twitter that a majority of white Americans do not support cash reparations for Black Americans.

“Did you know that 65% of Americans oppose cash reparations to Black people (according to a 2021 Washington Post poll)?” Sharpton tweeted, along with a video from his MSNBC show “Politics Nation.” On the June 4 episode he interviews Rev. Amos Brown (California reparations task force vice chair) and Kamilah Moore (California reparations task force chair) about the California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force and its first interim report, which was released on June 1.

The extensive report “surveys the ongoing and compounding harms experienced by African Americans as a result of slavery and its lingering effects on American society today.”

Did you know that 65% of Americans oppose cash reparations to Black people (according to a 2021 Washington Post poll)?#PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/wlQcgA37TQ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 5, 2022

However reparations scholar William “Sandy” Darity begged to differ with Sharpton’s take on the stats.

“Therefore > 30 percent approve, a dramatic improvement. In 2000 a survey conducted by Michael Dawson and Rovana Popoff at UChicago found 4% of white Americans supported monetary payments for black reparations. Today that figure is closer to 30%,” tweeted economist Dr. Darity, of Duke University, the co-author of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” which he co-wrote with his wife, reparations expert A. Kirsten Mullen.

Therefore > 30 percent approve, a dramatic improvement. In 2000 a survey conducted by Michael Dawson and Rovana Popoff at UChicago found 4% of white Americans supported monetary payments for black reparations. Today that figure is closer to 30%. https://t.co/IZ4hEqXhcV — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) June 6, 2022

According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB “National Poll of President Biden’s First 100 Days,” conducted April 21 – April 23, 2021, 28 percent of the whites who responded were for reparations, and 72 percent were against. This is up drastically from a 4 percent approval by whites of monetary reparations in a 2000 national survey conducted by University of Chicago scholars Michael Dawson and Rovana Popoff.

And if the 1960s civil rights leaders listened to their polling from black communities we would never have gotten civil rights passed. Sharpton has become the pre-King generation that wanted the activist to stop stirring up trouble. Money destroys all morality — Social Democracy (@childofmusic) June 5, 2022

Why the fuck would you even post this? As if it fucking matters what they oppose when it’s what we’re owed. Too bad https://t.co/V1yln6pdFH — President Kas ✨ (@kasisnotabot) June 6, 2022

#DrClaudAnderson told us decades ago these people would spring up against us. And Rev Al and folks like him, NAARC/NCOBRA are proving the good Dr. Anderson right.



@tariqnasheed pic.twitter.com/7obt8nKCwf — Tanzy Flakes (@TanzyFlakes) June 6, 2022

Photo: People take part in an Afrikan Emancipation Day reparations march, in Brixton, south London, Aug. 1, 2020. A coalition of groups including the Afrikan Emancipation Day Reparations March Committee and Extinction Rebellion gathered for the annual event in South London which aims to highlight the need for reparations and amendments to be made for enslavement endured by generations of Black people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)