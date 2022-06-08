Top Reparations Scholar Dr. Sandy Darity: White Support For Reparations Has Dramatically Increased from 4% to 30%

New York City-based community activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, recently noted on Twitter that a majority of white Americans do not support cash reparations for Black Americans.
“Did you know that 65% of Americans oppose cash reparations to Black people (according to a 2021 Washington Post poll)?” Sharpton tweeted, along with a video from his MSNBC show “Politics Nation.” On the June 4 episode he interviews Rev. Amos Brown (California reparations task force vice chair) and Kamilah Moore (California reparations task force chair) about the California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force and its first interim report, which was released on June 1.
The extensive report “surveys the ongoing and compounding harms experienced by African Americans as a result of slavery and its lingering effects on American society today.”
However reparations scholar William “Sandy” Darity begged to differ with Sharpton’s take on the stats.
“Therefore > 30 percent approve, a dramatic improvement. In 2000 a survey conducted by Michael Dawson and Rovana Popoff at UChicago found 4% of white Americans supported monetary payments for black reparations. Today that figure is closer to 30%,” tweeted economist Dr. Darity, of Duke University, the co-author of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” which he co-wrote with his wife, reparations expert A. Kirsten Mullen.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?
According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB “National Poll of President Biden’s First 100 Days,” conducted April 21 – April 23, 2021, 28 percent of the whites who responded were for reparations, and 72 percent were against. This is up drastically from a 4 percent approval by whites of monetary reparations in a 2000 national survey conducted by University of Chicago scholars Michael Dawson and Rovana Popoff.
Photo: People take part in an Afrikan Emancipation Day reparations march, in Brixton, south London, Aug. 1, 2020. A coalition of groups including the Afrikan Emancipation Day Reparations March Committee and Extinction Rebellion gathered for the annual event in South London which aims to highlight the need for reparations and amendments to be made for enslavement endured by generations of Black people. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)