Popular YouTube Journalist Encourages Rappers and Ballers To Get Bullet Proof Trucks After Rapper Trouble is Murdered

A popular YouTuber has advised music artists, professional ball players and other well-off people and celebrities to “bulletproof” their cars after it was reported Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed while in his car on Sunday, June 5. He was 34.

Known for his unique flow and putting on for his city, Trouble collaborated with high-profile artists like Drake, members of The Migos, Future, the Weeknd and more. He made his artist debut with a mixtape “Greenlight” in 2011, which features his hit son “Bussin.” He released his debut album “Edgewood” in 2018 and another one titled “Thug Luv” in 2020.

Trouble was the latest artist to be gunned down in his hometown.

His label, Def Jam, confirmed his death on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” the label wrote under a caption of a photo of Trouble on Instagram.

Da Game Spitta, who has over 125,000 subscribers on the video streaming platform, said“anybody with a name, anybody with some money, anybody where you know for sure it’s a good chance that a nigga can make his mind up to want to gun you down” needed to take steps to protect themselves.

“Man there’s no way I’m supposed to be doing this video about Trouble, not smooth a** Trouble. Na’ll man it gotta be mandatory that all rappers from Atlanta, from Florida, Memphis, California, New York, Chicago, St. Louis, it don’t matter, bulletproof them cars. … We dying in the cars.”

According to Game Spitta, celebrities who can afford to don’t need to bulletproof all their cars, but rather the ones they drive to shows, after-parties and other events. He advised using a truck instead of a luxury sports car.

He went on to give say the “best way” to go about bulletproofing the car is to get a Dodge Charger and outfit it with ballistic panels, particularly if one is going to be using “designer drugs” and keeping “demon hours.”

Da Game Spitta also speculated on varying scenarios that he believed could have led to someone killing Trouble. Among them was speculation it could have been over a woman – and based on the most recent information released by authorities, he may have been right.

Trouble was found at the Lake St. James Apartment Complex in Conyers at 3:20 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said during a press conference, 11 Alive reported. He succumbed to his injuries.

A manhunt is underway for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta, who is said to be known on the streets as J Mike. Jones is wanted for home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Jedidiah Canty, the public information officer for Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, said there was “no connection” between Jones and Trouble.

Trouble “was visiting a female friend at the complex,” Canty said, adding “Jones did know the female” and “it was a domestic situation.”

Trouble was visiting friend’s apartment when man broke in and killed him.



More: https://t.co/qXM5WdhLzP pic.twitter.com/dY7SZVoYge — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 6, 2022

After the latest news broke, Da Game Spitta made a follow-up video in which he said Jones was “a big sucker for love” who “fell in love with a city girl that wasn’t for you.” He told Jones he was “supposed to get … a lil’ wholesome woman, a loyal woman.”

He then said Jones is about to lose “his freedom” and possibly his life because he “could have stepped to” Trouble “like a man” or got another woman because in Atlanta the ratio of women to men is “10 to 1” or “12 to 1.”

Condolences poured out for Trouble on social media from fans and celebrities alike. His ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy sent her prayers.

“Rip @TroubleDTE,” Skyy tweeted followed by praying hand emojis. “I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family.”

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022 Fellow Atlanta MCs Killer Mike, T.I. and Gucci Mane were also among those who sent their condolences.

God Bless The Dead. 🙏🏾 He was a good man. Gone to soon. https://t.co/ksh2W1zoFU — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 5, 2022

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

PHOTOS: Left: Atlanta MC Trouble. Photo Courtesy of Def Jam Records. Right: Screenshot of Popular YouTuber Da Game Spitta.