Video Shows Shooters Start Bustin’ At Funeral Of Black Man Killed By Police: ‘Oh Lord’

Two people were shot and injured on June 2 at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, when gunfire interrupted the funeral of Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., a Black man who had been shot killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

People were paying their final respects to 37-year-old King when a gunman started shooting, NBC News reported.

A juvenile injured during the cemetery shooting was treated and released, and a second was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee, the Racine Police Department said, according to WTMJ-TV and WISN-TV. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

King was fatally shot by a Racine police officer during a traffic stop on May 20. His death is being investigated.

The cemetery in Racine is about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee and less than four miles west of Lake Michigan.

“This is America,” tweeted The_Real_Fly along with video footage of the shooting at the cemetery. In the video, you can hear the gunshots and see people scrambling. Someone screams, “Please help me.” Another person screams, “Oh Lord.”

Gun violence has become part of America’s landscape.

In 2018, actor Donald Glover released the song and music video, “This Is America,” under his musical alias Childish Gambino. Metaphors about race and gun violence in America fill the music video clip.

“This Is America” explores violence associated with being Black in America, according to Guthrie Ramsey, a professor of music history at the University of Pennsylvania.

“The central message is about guns and violence in America and the fact that we deal with them and consume them as part of the entertainment on one hand, and on the other hand, is a part of our national conversation,” Ramsey told Time in 2018. “You’re not supposed to feel as if this is the standard fare opulence of the music industry. It’s about a counter-narrative, and it really leaves you with chills.”

Black communities are disproportionately affected by gun violence.

In 2020, there was a surge in U.S. gun deaths to the highest rate since 1994, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published in April 2021.

Black people were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population, and 12 times more likely than a white person, the data found.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

On May 14, 18-year-old white supremacist Payton Gendron allegedly committed a mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in a predominantly Black community. Authorities said the shooting was racially motivated. Gendron killed 10 people and injured three others. Eleven of the victims were African American.

On May 24, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

On June 1, four people were killed in a shooting at a medical office building in Tulsa, Okla.

Twenty mass shootings have happened since Uvalde, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast