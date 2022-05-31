DJ Quik’s Son, Liasion For Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, Arrested For Murder By Downey Police After Fight

The son of hip-hop star DJ Quik was arrested on a murder charge on May 25 in Los Angeles. DJ Quik’s son, David M. Blake Jr., 27, works as a liaison for embattled Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan — a job that, by definition, involves co-operation and the exchange of information.

DJ Quik is a legendary Compton artist and producer noted for being one of the main creators of the G-Funk sound.

Blake Jr. is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to jail records. A statement from Downey Police Department in southeast Los Angeles County said that Blake Jr. was identified as a murder suspect after a fight and shooting that left Julio Cardoza, 33, dead, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Just before 7 p.m. on May 25, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress and found Cardoza suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, the Downey PD said in a news release.

I don’t have all of the details but it looks like DJ Quik’s son was arrested for murder by Downey police yesterday and somehow Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan is involved. David Blake Jr.’s bail is $2M. Developing… — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 27, 2022

For those who don’t know Quik’s son has been working for the City of Compton as Councilmember Isaac Galvan’s liaison. pic.twitter.com/Tx0ZQI9aC5 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 27, 2022

Blake Jr. has been working for Galvan, who was elected to the Compton City Council in 2013. Galvan is a Democrat.

Journalist and political commentator Jasmyne Cannick, host of the Ring the Alarm podcast, tweeted a comment about the name of the dead man, Cardoza, in relation to a name associated with the Compton City councilman.

“Okay so here’s some more details on the arrest of DJ Quik’s son by Downey police for murder. The victim is Julio Cardoza and it appears that’s the same last name as Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan’s baby momma,” Cannick tweeted.

Okay so here’s some more details on the arrest of DJ Quik’s son by Downey police for murder. The victim is Julio Cardoza and it appears that’s the same last name as Compton Councilmember Isaac Galvan’s baby momma. Quik’s son works for Galvan. pic.twitter.com/6rD1VFZRoD — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 27, 2022

Councilman Galvan has been under fire. He was charged in August with one count each of conspiracy to commit election fraud and bribery, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors claim Galvan tried to bribe an employee of the County Registrar-Recorder’s office as the employee was counting ballots on election night in 2021.

Galvan was charged with rigging a city council election that he won by one vote in Compton, a South Los Angeles city that was once predominately African American but is now 68 percent Hispanic or Latino.

Galvan defeated challenger Andre Spicer, a Black Compton native, entrepreneur, and media personality, by a vote of 855 to 854.

Black people comprise 28.9 percent of the Compton population.

According to authorities, Galvan, 34, was among six people charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in the election, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Galvan has denied the election allegations.

Photo: David Blake Jr. and his father, David Blake aka DJ Quik, arrive at the “Mac and Devin Go to High School” DVD Preview featuring Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, June 11, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP Images)