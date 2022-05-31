Black America Takes Sides Between DL Hughley And Mo’Nique Beef: 3 Things To Know

Comedians D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique are beefing and Black America has plenty to say about it. Some are Team DL while others are Team Mo’Nique. Many have been eagerly following the spat between the veteran jokesters. Some are highly entertained while others say it is no laughing matter.

Here are three things to know about the Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley beef.

1. The Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley beef started during Memorial Day weekend at a comedy show in Detroit.

It all started when Mo’Nique roasted D.L. Hughley onstage and accused him of refusing to go on before her during a show at the Fox Theater in Detroit on Saturday, March 28. According to Mo’Nique, she was contracted to be the show’s headliner, which means she should have closed the show, but DL wasn’t having it.

“The contract, the motherf***ing contract says that the b***h is the headliner, the headliner. Let me say it again, the headliner,” Mo’Nique said during her set. “That’s what the motherf***ing contract says: ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf***ing person on the god***n stage. She is the headliner.’ That’s what I signed the f**k up for. I’m 30-plus years in this and motherf***ing business and I don’t open for no god***n ‘body.”

“The contract said the headliner, the contract said the headliner, the contract said the headliner, but a ni**a named D.L. Hughley turned into a b***h and said, ‘I won’t perform if she does that … I won’t go out if she does that,’” Mo’Nique continued. “Ni**a, you opened for the Kings of Comedy. I closed for the Queens of Comedy.”

Part 1. Comedian Mo’Nique is lashing out at fellow comedian DL Hughley over the terms of her contract. pic.twitter.com/I46zDj3yoz — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 29, 2022

Mo’Nique added, “You think because I don’t have a d*ck it ain’t my position? Ni**a! So when I leave this motherf***er, the headliner has left. I don’t f*ck with anybody; I don’t f**k with no motherf***ing body, but when you cross the line with me ni**a,, you have crossed the motherf***ing line. And that b***h n***a has crossed the motherf***ing line.”

The footage went viral online.

2. D.L. Hughley didn’t take too kindly to Mo’Nique’s words and responded on social media. The two then posted their respective ‘receipts.’

D.L. Hughley took to Instagram to respond a couple of days later. Though he didn’t mention Mo’Nique by name, he did post a still photo of her from the movie “Precious” – which she won an Academy Award for.

According to Hughley, Mo’Nique is the common denominator in the numerous issues she’s had with people in the entertainment industry.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique,” Hughley wrote. “Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn.”

“At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract,” Hughley continued. “Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next.”

The saga continued as the two posted “receipts” of their respective agreements to prove they were right.

3. Black America has plenty to say about the feud and was divided in its support.

Black America has taken sides. Even those who haven’t are divided in how they feel about the actual beef. Some are bothered by the feud, while others – like “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris – said they found the feud high-key hilarious.

“DL Hughley lit Monique up and she is looking silly right now. She took her anger out on the wrong person and has burned a bridge,” @cjgproducions tweeted after Hughley posted his Deal Memo.

DL Hughley lit Monique up and she is looking silly right now. She took her anger out on the wrong person and has burned a bridge … #dlhughley #monique pic.twitter.com/ouaq4BFWoh — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) May 30, 2022

“So NO actual new comedic material. Just angry rants. She is incapable of not rehearsing her grievances. I would NOT pay my hard earned money to listen to her rant and cuss,” @ReneeRevelation wrote.” There’s 1 common denominator and it’s NOT #DLHughley it’s #Monique She’s a tragic tale at this point.”

So NO actual new comedic material. Just angry rants. She is incapable of not rehearsing her grievances. I would NOT pay my hard earned money to listen to her rant and cuss. There’s 1 common denominator and it’s NOT #DLHughley it’s #Monique She’s a tragic tale at this point. https://t.co/gvmXl1cENR — Renee (@ReneeRevelation) May 29, 2022

“I’m not even a DL Hughley fan but if your contract says one thing and they (production/promoter) do another …you take that up w the them,” @MizzCreme chimed in. “You talked about that man sexuality, wife, and called him a b*tch over something he don’t even control!”

I’m not even a DL Hughley fan but if your contract says one thing and they (production/promoter) do another …you take that up w the them. You talked about that man sexuality, wife, and called him a b*tch over something he don’t even control! 😖 — 🦄 Creme (@MizzCreme) May 30, 2022

“WELP… DL Hughley with the receipts.,” @EmansReviews chimed in. “Like I said, I wish we had more talk about Monique’s comedy work than her beefs….either way, this ain’t a good look to her latest complaint.”

WELP… DL Hughley with the receipts. 😬 Like I said, I wish we had more talk about Monique's comedy work than her beefs….either way, this ain't a good look to her latest complaint. pic.twitter.com/vbrF9EDdtT — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) May 30, 2022

“No matter what the receipts say, Monique was wrong because her venom should have always been directed towards the promoter,” @SociallyStaciJ wrote. “Show order discrepancies are relatively common in entertainment and she had no idea what was in DL Hughley’s contract.”

No matter what the receipts say, Monique was wrong because her venom should have always been directed towards the promoter. Show order discrepancies are relatively common in entertainment and she had no idea what was in DL Hughley’s contract. — sociallystacij (@SociallyStaciJ) May 30, 2022

“DL Hughley has never in life been funnier than Mo’Nique. He’s the only king of comedy with a sitcom that no one remembers. It’s never in the line up for best Black sitcom,” @MoniNextDoor tweeted.

DL Hughley has never in life been funnier than Mo’Nique. He’s the only king of comedy with a sitcom that no one remembers. It’s never in the line up for best Black sitcom. — MoniTheeSimmer ✨ (@MoniNextDoor) May 30, 2022

‘Salute to Monique yet again. If you’re not under the spell you already know what time it is with Tyler Perry & Oprah,” @DrewSkinnerjr tweeted. “And the way DL Hughley capes up for the Democratic Party tells you all you need to know. Please stop worshipping these celebs.”

😂 Salute to Monique yet again.



If you’re not under the spell you already know what time it is with Tyler Perry & Oprah.



And the way DL Hughley capes up for the Democratic Party tells you all you need to know. Please stop worshipping these celebs. https://t.co/LEWj9vZcm1 — Andrew (@DrewSkinnerjr) May 30, 2022

“So y’all think the same DL Hughley that sided with Don Imus calling the Black women on the Rutgers basketball team ‘nappy headed hos’ and ‘j:ggaboos’ among many other things doesn’t have an issue with Black women? Oh ok,” @ReecieColbert wrote.

So y'all think the same DL Hughley that sided with Don Imus calling the Black women on the Rutgers basketball team "nappy headed hos" and "j:ggaboos" among many other things doesn't have an issue with Black women? Oh ok. pic.twitter.com/8bQ05CDwij — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) May 30, 2022

“I’m sorry but our ppl are so daft… anytime a black woman stands up for herself she’s considered the problem by our own ppl wtf..ain’t no way in hell DL Hughley thought an Oscar winner should open for him he wouldn’t have done that to no man with her credentials that’s the point,” @__KvngDee said.

I’m sorry but our ppl are so daft… anytime a black woman stands up for herself she’s considered the problem by our own ppl wtf..ain’t no way in hell DL Hughley thought an Oscar winner should open for him he wouldn’t have done that to no man with her credentials that’s the point — Drécö ♊️ 🃏 (@___KvngDee) May 30, 2022

“One thing about @EmpressiveTV she is going to use her God given skill of deduction and her platform to be unbiased. People have been gaslighting Monique for years…and DL Hughley HAS been a problem…esp to his own ppl,” @oidehagigi tweeted. “But this world is so rooted in misogyny most can’t see it.”

One thing about @EmpressiveTV she is going to use her God given skill of deduction and her platform to be unbiased. People have been gaslighting Monique for years…and DL Hughley HAS been a problem…esp to his own ppl…



But this world is so rooted in misogyny most can’t see it. — Georgette “GiGi” ♡. (@oidehagigi) May 30, 2022

“I’m so petty. This is bringing me so much entertainment,” Barris wrote in the comments under one of Hughley’s posts on Instagram.

“Mo’Nique and DL Hughley going back and forth about a show that already happened is HILARIOUS to me! I don’t care!” @callmedollar tweeted.

Mo’Nique and DL Hughley going back and forth about a show that already happened is HILARIOUS to me! I don’t care! — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 31, 2022

Others said the two should’ve handled the matter privately and there are more important issues in the world to focus on.

“I saw DL’s post and this…bottom line is too many children and old folks out here getting shot and people sleeping outside for damn near 60 year old millionaires to be fightin’ over show billing,” Context Media founder Torraine Walker wrote.

I saw DL's post and this…bottom line is too many children and old folks out here getting shot and people sleeping outside for damn near 60 year old millionaires to be fightin' over show billing. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) May 31, 2022

“DL Hughley and Monique are too dang old to be going back & forth like that on the internet,” @millierock100 wrote.

DL Hughley and Monique are too dang old to be going back & forth like that on the internet — ✨Lil pretty ass lil girl 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ (@millierock100) May 31, 2022

See Mo’Nique’s full comedy set below.

IN THE ORIGINAL PHOTOS:

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One’s “Uncensored” and “The D.L. Hughley Show” panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Hughley has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 22: Comedian and actress Mo’Nique spotted arriving at ‘The View’ to talk about her call for a boycott of Netflix in New York, New York on February 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/IPX