Fact Check: Uvalde Cops Ran Away After Seeing So Much Heat And Texas Mass Murder Killer Didn’t Have Body Armor

Many people are questioning the police response to the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 24. suspected Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his gradmother got into a truck and drove toward the elementary school a few miles away. He crashed his truck into a ditch in outside the school. He grabbed a AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, and shot at two people outside a nearby funeral home who ran away uninjured. He made his way into the school, which had a security guard onsite. He shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers before he was killed by an off-duty Customs and Border Protection agent who is a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

“A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade” https://t.co/SwlzWkbowo — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) May 25, 2022

Texas law enforcement officials are being accused of “being strangely opaque” about what actually happened during the shooting, Vice reported.

It’s been reported that two police officers, and a security officer had a chance to confront the killer, who while armed was not wearing body armor, but decided to call for backup. This decision is raising questions. Especially as parents confronted police outside the of the school during the shooting and demanded authorities do more, according to reports.

In a video, which has since gone viral on Twitter, parents can been seen arguing with law enforcement officers while they were setting a perimeter during the Texas school shooting.

New account from TX Dept Pub Safety spokesman moments ago: appears to say shooter shot his way past a school district police officer AND then two additional cops from the local PD. **Appears** to say three different officers engaged the shooter before he got into the school. pic.twitter.com/ZReZ46as08 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 25, 2022

Oh my fucking god pic.twitter.com/ybWMsZWbyP — Jordan (@SLCLunk) May 25, 2022

People are also questioning the police timeline of the incident and their response. When asked how much time passed between the gunman arriving at the school and the gunman being killed, Texas’ Director of Public Safety Steve McCraw could not give reporters a definitive answer, Vice reported.

“Forty minutes, an hour,” he said. “But I don’t want to give you a particular timeline.”

“Bottom line, law enforcement was there, they did engage immediately, they did contain him in a classroom,” he added. “They put a tactical stack together, in a very orderly way, and breached and assaulted the individual.”

Authorities now suggesting the Texas shooter, was in the school, which had a cop on site, and cops on the scene, for more than 30 minutes before he was killed. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 25, 2022

If there was a failure of to respond by onsite security, it could lead to the same fate as former Parkland, Florida, school safety officer Scot Peterson. Peterson failed to confront the gunman when 17 people were fatally shot at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 mass school shooting. Peterson was arrested in 2019 on multiple charges, including child neglect and perjury, NBC reported.

Seventeen students, teachers, and staff were killed in the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Another 17 were injured. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The Texas officials have glossed over this, but by their account, the gunman was first spotted outside the school by an armed school resource officer who did not fire at him, but instead confronted him and “followed him in” to the school. That needs to be explained. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 25, 2022

Photo: Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)