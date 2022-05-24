California Reparations Task Force: DOJ Opens Up Reparations Research Associate Job

California is looking to hire a reparations research data specialist to support its historic, first-in-nation reparations task force and AB 3121, the bill that tasks the California Department of Justice with providing administrative, technical, and legal assistance.

Both the bill and task force were created to provide reparations proposals for Black Californians descended from people who were enslaved in America.

Task Force Chairwoman Kamilah Moore tweeted about the job opening on Friday, May 20, and linked to eligibility requirements posted on the California Department of Justice website.

According to the job description, the research data specialist will work under the “general direction of the Research Data Supervisor (RD Sup) I in the Criminal Justice Research Support Section” and perform “a wide range of advanced research and data-related tasks relating to the topic of reparations for African Americans in California in support of AB 3121: Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans.”

The position is full-time, Monday through Friday, for a 12-month term. The pay range is listed as $5,913 to $7,402 per month, depending on the applicant’s qualifications.

A background check is required.

A Twitter user thanked Moore for letting them know about the opportunity. “Thanks for sharing family,” @KaratGold17 wrote.

Thanks for sharing family — Karat Gold (@KaratGold17) May 20, 2022

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Others retweeted Moore’s post to raise awareness of the opportunity, which comes nearly two months after the reparations task force voted to structure its reparations criteria based on lineage traced to slavery.

It also comes just weeks after Moore announced the group would release its first report in June.

“The California Reparations Task Force will release its 1st report in June 2022,” Moore tweeted on May 12. “The interim report documents past and present harms endured by the descendants of U.S Slavery and Jim Crow in America, and proposes solutions for repair.”

PHOTO: People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force met for the first time since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The live meeting also comes mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved or free Black people in the U.S. before the 20th century. (AP Photo/Janie Har)