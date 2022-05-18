Calls Go Out On Twitter For FBI To Question Christian Preacher Who Threatened Another MAGA Insurrection: ‘You Can’t Be Christian And A Democrat’

Tennessee pastor Greg Locke recently threatened another MAGA insurrection, declaring to his congregation, “You ain’t seen insurrection yet.”

Evoking the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the pastor at Global Vision Bible Church made the inflammatory statement on May 15 during a sermon in Mount Juliet, 17 miles east of downtown Nashville. Locke also proclaimed during the sermon that Democrats who support abortion rights couldn’t be Christians.

The church building has a capacity of 300.

Twitter users responded to Locke’s rants by calling for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the 45-year-old pastor’s comments.

“If you vote Democrat, I don’t even want you around this church,” Locke said in a video shared on his church’s website, Newsweek reported. “You can get out. You can get out, you demon. You can get out, you baby butchering election thief. You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation.”

He continued, “I don’t care how mad that makes you. You can get as p***ed off as you want to. You cannot be a Christian and vote Democrat in this nation. They are God-denying demons that butcher babies and hate this nation.”

Of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Locke said, “Let me tell you something. You ain’t seen an insurrection yet.”

In January 2021, Locke attended rallies in Washington D.C. protesting the certification of votes for President Joe Biden. He was among the pro-Trump protesters who descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, making it as far as the steps of the Capitol, though he later denounced the mob, the Tennessean reported.

“You keep on pushing our buttons, you low down, sorry compromises,” Locke said. “You God-hating communists, you’ll find out what an insurrection is because we ain’t playing your garbage. We ain’t playing your mess. My Bible says that the church of the living God is an institution that the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And the Bible says they will take it by force.”

Jonathan Cage tweeted about Locke’s incendiary speech. “@FBI it’s time to do something.”

“If this guy was a Muslim Imam in a Middle Eastern Country, we’d already be dropping a cruise missile on his ass. Religious nuts, foreign OR domestic, engaged in active war against the United States are all the same,” tweeted Stonekettle.

Others on Twitter said the speech was an attack on democracy.

“Every sane person in America needs to listen this in its entirety. This is the Devil. This is the insurrection against liberty. This is the death of democracy in these United States of America,” tweeted Richard Cross.

“#MAGA is a cult of hate,” tweeted PC Butter Bread.

Locke, who founded Global Vision Baptist Church in 2006, has long been controversial.

In 2011, he and his church formally split with the Independent Fundamental Baptist movement — an association of conservative, King James Bible–only, independent Baptist churches — and changed the church’s name to Global Vision Bible Church, Tennessean reported.

Locke has spoken out against covid-19 restrictions and mandates, and Planned Parenthood.

In 2020, Locke served on the advisory committee of Evangelicals for Trump and received an invitation to the White House for Trump’s acceptance speech for the GOP presidential nomination.