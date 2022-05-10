BLM Co-Founder: I Shouldn’t Have Used $6M Mansion To Host Parties For US Government, Biden, And My Son

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has finally admitted to using the organization’s massive $6 million Los Angeles mansion to throw private parties after continually denying that the six-bedroom property was used for anything other than BLM business and to host Black creatives.

Cullors, 38, made the confession to The Associated Press on May 9, saying she regretted using the mansion to host her son’s birthday party and a get-together to celebrate President Joe Biden’s inauguration in early 2021, The New York Post reported.

“I look back at that and think, that probably wasn’t the best idea,” she said.

Black Lives Matter purchased the L.A. mansion, which includes a swimming pool, a soundstage, and office space, in 2020.

Cullors spent six years at the helm of BLM before resigning in May 2021 as executive director, having aroused the suspicion of alleged financial mismanagement. She previously claimed in press statements that the property was purchased by Black Lives Matter to serve as a meeting venue and campus.

In January 2021, Cullors hosted a Biden inauguration party for about 15 people, including local BLM chapter members and supporters of the organization. In March 2021, she threw a private birthday party for her son and said she intended to pay a rental fee to BLM.

BLM confirmed that it had billed Cullors for the birthday party, The New York Post reported.

The 6,500 square-foot Studio City mansion was purchased with cash by BLM in October 2020, The Daily Mail reported. The “secret” purchase was revealed in a New York Magazine investigation.

In February 2021, BLM confirmed that it took in $90 million in donations in 2020 during the protests that erupted throughout the U.S. over the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody. The money was distributed to BLM’s partner organizations, and there was $60 million remaining in its accounts, The Daily Mail reported.

Photos: Patrisse Cullors during the BET presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Feb. 11, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. President Joe Biden speaks in the White House, May 9, 2022.