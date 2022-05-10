Feminist College Professor Uses MediaTakeOut And IG To Smear Kevin Samuels, Black America Responds

A feminist college professor recently weighed in on Kevin Samuels’ death on Twitter. Her comments didn’t go over well with everyone.

Dr. Uju Anya, a professor of modern languages at Carnegie Mellon University, chimed in with her thoughts on Saturday, May 7 – two days after the popular YouTuber, known for his controversial dating and relationship advice, died of cardiac arrest.

“Kevin Samuels told men their worth was in their wallet. He died in a 1BR sublet with less than $1K to his name, no partner, friend, or offspring wiling to claim him, only his poor mother begging and borrowing to bury his loathsome carcass,” Anya tweeted.

She linked to an article from MediaTakeOut, a gossip website that claims to have spoken to a friend who said Samuels died with $1,000 to his name.

It didn’t take long for Black America to respond, many noting that as a college professor, Anya should know better than to use MediaTakeout as a source.

“If you haven’t seen the bank records, u need to hush. Citing a gossip rag as your source? Another immigrant/descendant of an immigrant in America starting made up gender wars in the Black community to aid White supremacy,” @DuaneAMoody replied. “Just another university professor tool. Embarrassing.”

“You a college professor and your source is Mediatakeout lmao,” @SoloDahDon replied in a quote tweet.

“No college professor should be using IG pages such as MediaTakeOut as a credible source of information,” @BrooklynOwn90 tweeted.

“This a college professor using media takeout as a source,” @IncelsMustGo tweeted. “Not to mention the women below mocking not just Kevin but black men as a group dying.”

“A college professor using mediatakeout as a source of information is crazy!” @SoulKingLives chimed in.

“A college professor using an online tabloid site as a reliable source. Please get y’all degrees in STEM and not useless a** liberal arts,” wrote @MrTJCantBeQuiet.

One user, @GEN80, reposted a couple of tweets with screenshots from a man named Dennis Spurling who said he is an attorney hired to represent Samuels’ family. He threatened to sue outlets for defamation.

Another user reposted a tweet from Bishop Talbert Swan to express how they felt about Anya’s tweet.

“A Black mother found out her son was dead because he was being disparaged across social media by those who claim to defend Black women. What an interesting way to support a grieving Black woman,” Swan tweeted.

MediaTakeOut has updated its article since reportedly speaking with Samuels’ family.

“A representative for Kevin Samuels family has spoken out, saying the friend claiming Kevin Samuels died in a precarious financial position is lying,” the update states. “The representative also said that the family will NOT be setting up a GoFundMe, because it is not necessary. … They announced that they will be holding a private memorial service for Kevin.”

