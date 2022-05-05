Video: Descendant Of Slaves Who Helped Build Harvard University Reacts To Reparative Justice Announcement

A descendant of slaves owned by Harvard University’s early benefactors is sharing how she feels about the school’s recent pledge of $100 million to help atone for its ties to slavery.

Roberta Wolff, 79, is a descendant of Darby Vassall, whose parents Tony and Cuba were an enslaved couple owned by the wealthy Vassall family that helped found Harvard’s law school, WBUR reported.

In a video interview with The Associated Press, Wolff spoke about how she felt when she learned about her family’s historic connection to Harvard.

“To learn that my ancestors were slaves is very shocking and it’s difficult and overwhelming to understand why this happened,” Wolff said. “Later in life, they were given money to help build their own homes, which they owned two homes that were close to Harvard University. Both homes later in life were taken from them and given to the more elite people that were coming in.”

Wolff said she started working early in life to help her mother because they needed money as her father was a World War II veteran who was shot at Pearl Harbor and he wasn’t able to work while recovering.

While she commends Harvard for its $100 million pledge as well as its efforts to recognize those enslaved by its early benefactors and their descendants, Wolff said it is not enough.

“At this time, even with the money that Harvard is giving to help out to try to rectify the situation, I still feel that they need to do more,” she said. “They need to get more people of color going to college, help them out so … I guess it’s called the atonement but they need to do more to help the students.”

The issue is a personal one for Wolff, who told WBUR she wanted to go to school to be a nurse, but couldn’t do so because her parents couldn’t afford to send her.

“I’m hoping Harvard tries to reinvest some of its resources that are tied to slavery so we can help other children in the public schools, like maybe help out the communities that are suffering and low income and help the students go to college. That would be a great idea,” Roberta Wolff said.

Wolff had this message for Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow: “If I ever get a chance to speak to the president of Harvard University, I would say thank you for the recognition and there’s more that can be done,” she said.

