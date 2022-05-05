Where You At? Rick Ross Tells Crypto And Metaverse Investors To Show Him ‘All That Fake Rich Money’

Not a day seems to go by lately without a news story about a crypto investor claiming to rake in millions of dollars but hip-hop mogul Rick Ross isn’t buying it.

Ross posted a video on his Instagram story on May 2 in which he demanded to see receipts. He said he doesn’t believe that investors in cryptocurrency are actually getting rich, and he wants to see proof.

In the post, he called out crypto gurus who claim they are making big money in the metaverse, XXL reported.

Rick Ross wants crypto investors to prove they’re making money 😭 pic.twitter.com/pgn4KqBGqa — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 2, 2022

“That’s the thing about the boss, the metaverse, crypto, y’all getting so much money, where you at?” he asked. “Show us. And I don’t mean, ‘Oh, I’m trying to get money.’ Man, I got a lot of money. I don’t need that fake money.”

He added, “Show my homies what the metaverse is about,” he said. “One of y’all big crypto dudes, gurus, crypto picture-takers, step up and say, ‘This is what we are going to do, Rozay.’ Where ya at?”

Ross, who is worth an estimated $45 million, went on. “All that fake-rich money, where’s it at?” he asked. “Educate us. I know some rich homies who’s getting money—Bitcoin Rodney—yeah, that boy getting real money, but, come on, man, bring that to the Renzel-verse, man.”

Ross has made his wealth through his recording career and investments He has Maybach Music Group record label, 25 Wingstop fast-food eateries, partnerships with major spirit and food brands, and a stake in the webcast music contest series VERZUZ, Black Enterprise reported.

He has one of the most successful recording careers in hip hop, selling millions of records. Of his Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications, four are gold—“Thug Cry,” “Push It,” “Sorry,” and “9 Piece”— and five are platinum: “Aston Martin Music,” “Diced Pineapples,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Hustlin’.”

And in 2020, Ross acquired 87 acres of land in Atlanta for $1 million. This was in addition to his massive mansion, also in Atlanta, and other real estate holdings.

