Liberal Writer On Flip Of Roe v. Wade: How Would White Supremacist Lawmakers Feel If Black Men Raped Their Daughters?

When feminist writer Amanda Duarte took to Twitter to complain about the Supreme Court’s flip flop on Roe v. Wade, she was accused of sending out a racist tweet.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico confirmed that the highest court is poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.

In an initial draft of a majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 decision, which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights, and a subsequent 1992 decision (Planned Parenthood v. Casey), were “egregiously wrong from the start,” Politico reported.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and ruled that the constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

“I do wonder how these white supremacist lawmakers would (feel) if their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by Black men,” tweeted liberal writer Duarte.

Duarte’s writing has appeared in The New York Times and The New Yorker. She is also a stage actress and performance artist who has appeared in several productions in New York City.

“It’s among the most racist tweets I have ever seen in my life,” declared Dr. Boyce Watkins, an author, economist, political analyst, and social commentator, on his YouTube channel Your Black World News.

Watkins added, “Basically, she is saying that if you knew your little white girl was going to be violated by a Black man, you would support abortion rights.”

According to Watkins, Duarte’s comments are typical of the thinking of many white liberals.

“That is not exactly a compelling argument to be pro-choice, but this is an example of how racism is used against Black people, how Black people are used in many cases as pawns for white liberal agendas,” Watkins said. “The first thing they do if they want you to support their agenda is they run along and say ‘he’s racist’ … and when they’re pointing it over there and saying there’s racism over there, they’re not pointing at their own racism.”

Duarte later apologized for her “insanely awful and stupid” remarks, but she has since taken down her Twitter account.

Photo: A man wears a sign on his back that reads “Unborn Lives Matter” as he and other anti-abortion healthcare workers, wearing doctors uniforms, demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)