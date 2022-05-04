Russian State TV Tells Country On Nukes: We Will All Die Someday

Russian state TV hosted a panel to discuss the possibility of World War III erupting and becoming a nuclear war in what appears to be part of an orchestrated media campaign. A government spokesperson on the panel sought to console viewers by saying nukes would be OK because “we’re all going to die someday”.

There are increased concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin would use nuclear warfare rather than concede defeat in Ukraine. Putin warned on April 28 that Russia will respond with “instruments…nobody else can boast of” if any other country intervened in Ukraine.

Discussions of possible nuclear war have been held on Russian government-sponsored TV to discuss how the war could spread beyond Ukraine, promoting the idea of an “inevitable war against Europe and the world.”

In one such discussion, a simulation of nuclear strikes on Europe accompanied a declaration that there would be “no survivors.”

“Personally, I think that the most realistic way is the way of World War III, based on knowing us and our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” said Vladimir Solovyov, host of a night show under his name, according to The Daily Beast.

“I think World War III is more realistic, knowing us, knowing our leader. The most incredible outcome, that all this will end with a nuclear strike, seems more probable to me than the other course of events,” said Margarita Simonyan, editor of broadcaster RT and one of the most highly paid Kremlin-supporting journalists. RT is an English-language news channel founded by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

“This is to my horror on one hand. But on the other hand, it is what it is. We will go to heaven, while they will simply croak. We’re all going to die someday,” Simonyan said.

In what seems to be an orchestrated media campaign, Russian state media has been hyping up the nuclear war rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent.

Patriotic Russian citizens are primed for the idea that the worst possible outcome – World War III – is a good thing, because those dying for the motherland will go to paradise.

The U.S. and other western nations have downplayed such rhetoric as saber rattling, but the increasing frequency of such messaging from Russia offers a bleak outlook of how the world is being shaped by the invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of people have been killed or maimed and an estimated 5 million displaced in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Photo: Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, June 24, 2020, stoking fears an invasion of Ukraine is imminent. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)