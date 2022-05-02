Celebrity Fatigue? After Spotify Parts Ways With Obama Podcast, Netflix Dumps Meghan Markle’s Cartoon Series

The streaming world had been reeling from subscriber, stock and revenue losses, and some projects with big names attached have been canceled as a result. Some are wondering if celebrity fatigue has anything to do with it.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama as well as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle both lost deals with Spotify and Netflix, respectively.

In April, Bloomberg reported the Obamas and Spotify failed to come to a renewal agreement with the former first couple’s Higher Ground production company. The Sweden-based streaming giant and the Obamas were partners in the production of “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” and “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

The Obamas reportedly wanted a renewed deal with Spotify that limited each of their appearances to eight episodes and allowed them to produce shows on multiple platforms.

Due to the exclusivity of its business model, Spotify “declined to make an offer” despite Michelle’s podcast being in the Top 5 podcasts, anonymous sources familiar with the deal said about the breakdown in negotiations.

The Obamas are said to be shopping around for another deal.

Markle became a casualty of Netflix’s massive subscriber and stock loss that resulted in budget cuts, according to Deadline. The former “Suits” actress and her husband, Prince Harry, were planning to debut “Pearl” through their Archewell Productions company.

The show was set to be Netflix’s first animated series.

Some have questioned if celebrity fatigue may be contributing to dwindling interest in celebrity-driven projects resulting in cancellations.

The idea is not out of bounds. Some people took to social media to express their exhaustion with following celebrities.

“To be honest I think I’ve developed celebrity fatigue/disinterest because they live in very different worlds from the rest of us, especially that Hollywood set,” Twitter user @ronkelawal wrote.

“If I wasn’t so fatigue, I would take all the the viral videos & threads of celebrity influencers who y’all think are smart, & compare the time stamps to some of the best critically researched twitter threads. Just to prove that celebrity influencers do nothing but steal content,” @_Rawilcox wrote.

“At some point celebrity fatigue sets in. It’s America, let them rant & preach all they want. I’ll keep ignoring them,” @Twitter user @LBC1983 tweeted. “I have zero interest in listening to a bunch of self important people, telling me how I should feel & what is/isn’t acceptable for me to say. F**k that noise.”

While there hasn’t been a substantive study that shows a direct correlation between celebrity fatigue and the canceling of popular content associated with them, there has been a correlation to streaming fatigue.

Fan favorites such as Michael B. Jordan’s “Raising Dion” and a slew of others are being canceled by Netflix and other streaming services.

A recent study by Nielsen confirmed streaming fatigue. According to a CBR.com summation of the report, “viewers are becoming fatigued with the sheer number of streaming services available.”

“We’ve entered the next phase of streaming, based on the trends we have been detailing about streaming over the past few years,” Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen’s SVP of Product Strategy, said in a statement. “We’ve moved from infancy into adolescence, and all the complexities that one would expect at that point.”

