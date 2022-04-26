Twitter Agrees To Be Taken Private By Elon Musk: Here Are Red Flags And What Black America Has To Say

Tesla mogul Elon Musk will soon own Twitter in a $43 billion deal that will take the social media platform private, but there are several red flags associated with the takeover and Black America is speaking out.

Black Twitter is wary of the world’s wealthiest man being in charge of the platform, and there are reasons for concern.

“Well, I’m out,” New York Times Opinion columnist Charles M. Blow tweeted on April 25. “I will now use Twitter like I use Facebook: only for promo purposes, to post my columns, tv and speech appearances, and book info. No ‘content’ specifically for it, or created on it.”

Well, I’m out. I will now use Twitter like I use Facebook: only for promo purposes, to post my columns, tv and speech appearances, and book info. No “content” specifically for it, or created on it. 1/3 https://t.co/H1vNA7lv2X — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 25, 2022

Musk has a history of retaliation against employees and critics

Musk has been known to lash out at people who criticize him, especially his employees. He has threatened to sue bloggers for critical coverage and fired employees for disagreeing with him.

Former employees have said they were fired for reporting racist harassment and disagreeing with the CEO.

Musk has denied allegations of rage-firing employees.

Welp, it's been real folks. My last day on this bird app is tomorrow. I will be deleting my accounts.



If you do not understand the reason by now, you learn later, by then it will be too late.



Get into Musk's projects, transhumanism, eugenics, BCI, and social engineering folks. https://t.co/hMAyQuisRu — Marley K (@MarleyK20) April 25, 2022

Musk isn’t known to run Tesla with diversity in mind

For years, Musk’s main moneymaker, automaker Tesla, has been sued by its workers for racial discrimination. If this is how Tesla is run, will Twitter follow suit under Musk?

“The implication for Twitter is that the same administrative approach that prompted accusations of racism against Tesla will come to Twitter, which already has a disproportionately white workforce,” NewsOne reported.

Black workers at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory complained of being harassed at work, bullied by a supervisor and finding racist graffiti sprayed on factory walls. This led to a lawsuit filed Feb. 9 by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). The suit alleges that Black workers in the company’s flagship California factory experienced “rampant racism” that the company left “unchecked for years,” The Guardian reported.

This is just one of many racial discrimination lawsuits the company has faced in recent years.

Back in Oct. 2021, a jury awarded a Black worker $137 million in a landmark racial discrimination judgment against Tesla. It has since been scaled down to just $15 million.

A 2020 diversity report published by Tesla showed that 10 percent of its U.S. workforce was made up of employees identifying as Black and African American, but only 4 percent at the director level.

Twitter next week with Elon Musk in charge: pic.twitter.com/AXwd1zhZjE — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) April 25, 2022

Musk could let former President Donald Trump back in and others banned by Twitter for racist comments

Observers say a Musk takeover could lead to Trump returning to the platform along with others whose accounts have been banned. Trump’s personal account was “permanently suspended” by Twitter in 2021 in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His supporters sought to interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and many boasted about it on Twitter, leading to their arrest.

Free speech or hate speech?

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” has been critical of Twitter’s crackdown on hate speech, calling it censorship.

The Washington Post described Musk’s move to buy Twitter in part as him wanting “a free speech utopia,” but that could mean allowing misinformation, lies, racism, and threats of violence with impunity.

“What Musk seemingly fails to recognize is that to truly have a free speech today, you need moderation,” said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook public policy director and CEO of consultancy Anchor Change, in the Washington Post. “Otherwise, just those who bully and harass will be left as they will drive others away.”

In a statement to Musk, the NAACP appealed to him, “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy … free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter.”

The @NAACP to Elon Musk, “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/wyHhmghn5s — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 25, 2022

Could it mean the end of #Black Twitter?

Columnist Erika D. Smith wrote in an opinion piece for The Los Angeles Times, “Consider this the beginning of the end of #BlackTwitter. Not of Black people on Twitter but of #BlackTwitter — the community of millions that figured out how to turn a nascent social media platform into an indispensable tool for real-world activism, political power, and change.”

Smith pointed out the value of #BlackTwitter.

“BlackLivesMatter and #ICantBreathe became rallying cries for hundreds of thousands of protesters after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. And for years before that, when fewer Americans were paying attention to the disproportionate number of Black women being killed by police, there was #SayHerName,” wrote Smith.

Black Twitter ran the value up on all this social media shit. — Los PopaVitch (@KarlousM) April 25, 2022

Twitter employees are not happy

The deal “has polarized Twitter employees,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Not only are they concerned about what will happen to their shares in the company when it is taken private by Musk, but they are concerned about the reputation of the platform.

At a company meeting on April 25, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that no layoffs are planned. Still, according to a person who heard the remarks, “we don’t know what direction the company may go” once Musk is in charge.

Employees also told The New York Times that they worried Musk would “undo the years of work they had put into cleaning up the toxic corners of the platform.”

It could give Musk an unchecked personal platform

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Musk in 2018 with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to take Tesla private.

Musk tweeted to his 22 million Twitter followers on Aug. 7, 2018, that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share, but according to the SEC’s complaint, Musk had not discussed specific deal terms with any potential financing partners. His tweets, however, caused Tesla’s stock price to jump by more than 6 percent on Aug. 7, according to an SEC press release.

“Mr. Neuralink just bought the metadata and innermost thoughts of billions of ppl and mofos think it has something to do with free speech…man y’all gullible” tweeted Learn_N_Grow85.

Mr. Neuralink just bought the metadata and innermost thoughts of billions of ppl and mofos think it has something to do with free speech…man y'all gullible. — Learn_N_Grow85 (@DeeWeb85) April 25, 2022

Musk is taking on $25 billion in debt financing to acquire Twitter, at an avg interest rate of between 4.5-5%. That means Twitter's going to have to pay $1.15-$1.3 billion a year in interest alone, which is more than it made before interest and taxes last year. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 26, 2022

You don’t know why Musk wants Twitter. The intelligence agencies are largely data collection efforts. His relationships with the American military & intelligence agencies could be enhanced by owning Twitter. If it’s taken private, he doesn’t have to disclose much. https://t.co/uTDVG3Y6J4 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) April 25, 2022

I bet the bankers for Elon Musk negotiated & offered the CEO of Twitter a big success fee if the deal is completed. Got “his mind right,” loosened him up.



Elon Musk has a checkered past but you can get to the point where you go “off the legal grid” when you work for the US GOV. pic.twitter.com/E7WPHXvij4 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) April 25, 2022

Photo: Elon Musk, Sept. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (zz/Wil R/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/25/20)