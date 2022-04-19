90 Bullets Fly At Easter Sunday Airbnb House Party In Pittsburgh, 10 Kids Shot, 2 Dead

Police are investigating a shootout at a large Easter Sunday party that claimed the lives of two 17-year-olds at a Pittsburgh Airbnb, where 90 bullets were fired and 10 young people were shot.

The shooting took place in the East Allegheny neighborhood in the North Side of Pittsburgh. More than 200 people, many of them underage, were in attendance at the bash, police said.

As the shooting started, some people jumped from windows and suffered broken bones, cuts, and other minor injuries. Detectives are still investigating what set off the shooting. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said that he believes there were multiple shooters because different types of shell casings were discovered at the scene. There was video footage from witnesses.

The two teens who died of gunshot wounds were identified as 17-year-old Jaiden Brown and 17-year-old Mathew Steffy-Ross, WPXI reported.

In a statement, Airbnb said it “strictly bans parties, and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence. The booking guest has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb and we will be considering all legal options to hold this person accountable.”

There were other mass shootings over the Easter weekend. Nine people were shot at Cara’s Lounge in Furman, South Carolina, on April 17, according to police. The business is located in a rural residential community inside a double-wide mobile home, with several homes in close proximity, Greenville reported.

No information was released by police on the severity of the Furman injuries, or who the shooting suspect was.

In another mass shooting in South Carolina in 24 hours, this one was at a busy mall in Columbia, a gunman opened fire at the Columbiana Centre on April 16, wounding nine people, police said. Five other people were injured while trying to flee the scene. The shooting victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None of their injuries was considered life-threatening, ABC reported.

Marquise Robinson, 20, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count each of attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun, according to Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook. One of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody. He has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, and has had an additional nine counts of aggravated assault and battery and attempted murder added to his charges, the Columbia Police Department said.

