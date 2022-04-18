Russia: We’re In This War With Ukraine To Stop The World Domination Of The U.S. Government

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has put a spin on the Ukraine invasion by claiming that the “special military action” is meant to put an end to the U.S. quest for “world domination” and the expansion of NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state-owned TV news channel Rossiya 24 that the U.S. and other western nations are violating international law and attempting to impose a “rules-based” global order.

“Our special military operation is designed to put an end to the reckless expansion and the reckless course toward the total dominance of the United States — and the rest of the Western countries under them — in the international arena,” Lavrov said in an interview with Rossia 24 aired on April 11 and translated by another Russian state-run media outlet RT.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” Lavrov added.

FM #Lavrov: The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there. pic.twitter.com/tLf7798DIh — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 7, 2022

Russian officials have given different justifications for the country’s invasion of Ukraine since Putin ordered troops over the border on Feb. 24 with the stated goal of “de-Nazifying and demilitarizing” Moscow’s pro-Western neighbor.

Putin has previously claimed that the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—a democratically elected Jewish leader—is overrun by “Nazis” who have promoted “genocide.”

Russian officials and state media have also justified the invasion with accusations that the U.S. is funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, told the Associated Press on April 11 that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city.

After four weeks of fighting, a senior NATO military official said in March that as many as 15,000 Russian troops had died.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

