Beloved actress Tichina Arnold went viral on Twitter after asking what she said was an honest question.

“Honest Question: What can we as Black Women in America do, to stop aiding in the emasculation of Black men in America?” Arnold tweeted on Wednesday, April 13.

Emasculation, according to the Urban Dictionary, is being made to feel much less of a man through humiliation.

* Honest Question: What can we as Black Women in America do, to stop aiding in the emasculation of Black men in America? — Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) April 13, 2022

An actress and singer, Arnold, 52, has spent much of her life in show business. She started out as a child actor and shot to fame for her role as “Pam” on the popular 1990s cultural classic show “Martin.” She’s also known for her roles as Chris Rock’s mom on “Everybody Hates Chris” and currently plays the wife of Cedric The Entertainer’s character on “The Neighborhood.”

It didn’t take long for Arnold’s tweet to catch fire with many jumping in to voice their opinions on Twitter. Some offered what they deemed to be causes of and solutions to the problem, while others asked Arnold why she believed Black women aided in the emasculation of Black men to begin with.

“Watch this video for starters because far too many Black women have been programmed to care more about the praise of white women than the embrace of Black men. AND WHITENESS WANTS IT THAT WAY,” @BlackTzedek responded. Accompanying the tweet was a clip of a TikTok video that describes a theory gaining popularity — that celebrated white feminist Gloria Steinem was a CIA spook used to cause division in the Black community.

Watch this video for starters because far too many Black women have been programmed to care more about the praise of white women than the embrace of Black men. AND WHITENESS WANTS IT THAT WAY.https://t.co/q3ET5WUfSd — BLACK TZEDEK (@BlackTzedek) April 13, 2022

“Our sisters can understand that we’re each other’s natural counterparts and there is a clear agenda at work to keep us separate and Black men specifically a weak and permanent underclass. Listening to us is the beginning,” Context Media Group Founder Torraine Walker chimed in.

Our sisters can understand that we're each other's natural counterparts and there is a clear agenda at work to keep us separate and Black men specifically a weak and permanent underclass. Listening to us is the beginning. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) April 13, 2022

“Define emasculation and give an example bc I can’t connect where Black women factor into this equation,” @y0adriane tweeted.

Define emasculation and give an example bc I can’t connect where Black women factor into this equation — Adriane (@y0adriane) April 13, 2022

“We, as black women are not responsible for the image that black men have created for themselves. I wish people would stop placing this responsibility on us,” @LacianigaFlow wrote in response.

We, as black women are not responsible for the image that black men have created for themselves. I wish people would stop placing this responsibility on us. — Lacianiga (@LacianigaFlow) April 13, 2022

To this Arnold replied, “But I’m inquiring about an issue that’s more than the ‘Image’ of the emasculation of Black men.”

* But I’m inquiring about an issue that’s more than the “Image” of the emasculation of Black men. — Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) April 13, 2022

There were also those who said Black women had enough of their own problems to focus on to be worried about the plight of Black men. Others encouraged people to focus on the actual question and stop deflecting.

“What about us as black women? Where is the protection and respect for us??” @ywebb2020 tweeted.

What about us as black women? Where is the protection and respect for us?? — Yapha W (Vaccine or Mask ya can’t have both!) (@ywebb2020) April 13, 2022

“Honest Question: What can we as Black Men in America do, to stop aiding in the masculinization of Black Women in America?” @normaniiac wrote in a reversal of Arnold’s question.

* Honest Question: What can we as Black Men in America do, to stop aiding in the masculinization of Black Women in America? — ✨️ⁿ⃝💔 (@normaniiac) April 13, 2022

“Stay focused. Yes, women have valid issues too. Right now the subject is about assisting, empowering and raising competent, compassionate and confident black men. So just for the moment, can everyone simply focus on the task at hand? Thanks,” @FrankLeach17 responded.

Stay focused. Yes, women have valid issues too. Right now the subject is about assisting, empowering and raising competent, compassionate and confident black men. So just for the moment, can everyone simply focus on the task at hand? Thanks. — JUSAVET & RETENGR (@FrankLeach17) April 13, 2022

Some users said the agenda to cause division between Black men and Black women is clear – and for those Black women who feel Black men’s well-being has nothing to do with them, they are sadly mistaken.

“I’m scrolling through the comments, and I wonder if some of these women have sons? If you don’t think they’re isn’t agenda against keeping us apart what other race have this conversation on here every month,” @GULLY1984 asked. “Every other race stick to the code.”

I’m scrolling through the comments, and I wonder if some of these women have sons? If you don’t think they’re isn’t agenda against keeping us apart what other race have this conversation on here every month ? Every other race stick to the code — Hello Bad mind 🤟🏽👋 (@GULLY1984) April 14, 2022

“These comments are crazy, but honestly if this system was successful in getting rid of all Black men today what do you think they are going to do with Black women,” @SkillzElevated wrote. “Do y’all really think they will marry y’all, protect y’all and accept y’all as equals in this system?”

These comments are crazy, but honestly if this system was successful in getting rid of all Black men today what do you think they are going to do with Black women? Do y’all really think they will marry y’all, protect y’all and accept y’all as equals in this system? — Skillz (@SkillzElevated) April 13, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Tichina Arnold addressed how the responses showed a major need for healing in the Black community.

“Still reading comments. Whew. 2thoughts: 1)Despite all, I will never be fearful of asking ANY1 questions. 2)The Black Man & Woman needs to heal…together,” Arnold wrote. “We are up against a plethora of odds that are continually stacked against us..but it won’t change my love for ALL of us.”

*Still reading comments. Whew.. 2thoughts: 1)Despite all, I will never be fearful of asking ANY1 questions. 2)The Black Man & Woman needs to heal…together. We are up against a plethora of odds that are continually stacked against us..but it won’t change my love for ALL of us. — Tichina Arnold (@TichinaArnold) April 13, 2022

false, Black men were emasculated during slavery & Jim Crow, most lynchings involved castration.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & Malcolm X both talked abt this.

Dr. Tommy Curry’s book The Man-Not has plenty of examples https://t.co/mvIFPIdF3b — SLANK (@DabSquad_Slank) April 14, 2022

PHOTO: Tichina Arnold participates in the “The Neighborhood” show panel during the CBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)