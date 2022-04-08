American Psychological Association: 70 Percent Of Americans Worry About World War III, Nuclear Attack Over Ukraine

Almost 70 percent of Americans are worried Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to World War III and a nuclear attack. Even more say the invasion has been “terrifying to watch.”

The data comes from a survey measuring stress in America conducted by the American Psychological Association, CNBC reported. APA partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct the initial survey from Feb. 7-14. The survey data was then supplemented by a late-breaking poll conducted March 1-3 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The vast majority of adults reported global uncertainty (81%), the Russian invasion of Ukraine (80%) and potential retaliation from Russia (e.g., cyberattacks or nuclear threats) (80%) to be significant sources of stress,” researchers reported.

“Eighty-four percent of U.S. adults agreed the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been terrifying to watch. Moreover, 69% of adults reported they are worried the invasion of Ukraine is going to lead to nuclear war, and that they fear that we are at the beginning stages of World War III,” the summary continued.

According to the results, 80 percent of survey respondents were concerned about both the Russian invasion of Ukraine and potential retaliation from Russia (cyberattacks, nuclear threats).

Of the adults surveyed, 87 percent said “it feels like there has been a constant stream of crises over the last two years.”

Researchers have estimated that nine countries across the globe hold over 12,700 nuclear weapons with the U.S. and Russia having the most.

Despite Americans’ concerns, White House officials have downplayed the likeliness of a nuclear attack.

“We are assessing President Putin’s directive and, at this time, we see no reason to change our own alert levels,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Feb. 28.

PHOTO: In this file photo taken on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia. Russia and the United States exchanged documents Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty, their last remaining arms control pact, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin readout of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they voiced satisfaction with the move. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)