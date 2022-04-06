Retweet Rachel: Stanford Professor Calls Cops And Lawyers On Berkeley Professor Who Questioned Her Online

A Twitter beef turned into a police matter for University of California Berkeley Professor Jelani Nelson when a white female Stanford University professor said she had called the police on Nelson after he disagreed with her on Twitter.

Nelson, a Black male, has dubbed Jo Boaler “Retweet Rachel.”

Nelson is a professor in UC Berkeley’s department of electrical engineering and computer sciences. Boaler is a professor of mathematics education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education.

It seems Nelson called out Boaler on Twitter for her $5,000-an-hour consulting fee that was charged to public school districts in California.

On April 5, Nelson tweeted an email that he received from Boaler on April 1, in which she wrote that she had contacted the police because of his posts.

Twitter has since removed several of the posts, which Boaler accused Nelson of using to share “private details” about her. The information Nelson tweeted was from public records taken directly from the website of the Oxnard School District, The Stanford Review reported in an unsigned article. The Stanford Review is an independent, alternative newspaper that publishes news and opinion pieces during the academic year.

In her email, Boaler claimed that publishing her consulting fee of $5,000 per hour amounts to “misinformation.” She also said Nelson’s posts amounted to harassment and she said that she would send the police and lawyers after Nelson.

Nelson responded by posting Boaler’s email on Twitter and saying it is “horrifying” that Boaler is “claiming to uplift Black children” while she “finds police intimidation against Blacks acceptable. I encourage concerned alumni and members of the Stanford community to express your concern to the university administration.”

Nelson is not the only one to question Boaler and her qualifications and motives. According to The Stanford Review, Boaler left her post in 2006 after a fellow mathematician, James Milgram, claimed she used shoddy methodologies in her work. She didn’t return to Stanford until 2010.

“Here’s the reality: Boaler has been exposed over the past year as a charlatan whose ideas are disastrous for children..now, she has been exposed as a rent seeker and a cheap scammer and is lashing out at the person who posted the evidence,” according to the Stanford Review.

Boaler originally signed with the Oxnard School District in November 2020. Under her contract she was to provide eight hours of consultation in four sessions at a rate of $5,000 per session ($20,000 total), The Standford Review reported. Her contract was amended to $5,000 per hour or $10,000 per session, for a total bill of $40,000.

Nelson tweeted, “A @Stanford professor just threatened me with police. After BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, Golfcart Gail, and all the memes, we now have Retweet Rachel. Public advisory: don’t call the cops on black people for no reason. Black people disagreeing with you on Twitter is not a crime.”

Boaler, like BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, Golfcart Gail, is white.

A @Stanford professor just threatened me with police. After BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, Golfcart Gail, and all the memes, we now have Retweet Rachel. Public advisory: don't call the cops on black people for no reason. Black people disagreeing with you on Twitter is not a crime. pic.twitter.com/es92C765NQ — Jelani Nelson (@minilek) April 5, 2022

In April 2018, Jennifer Schulte, dubbed “BBQ Becky,” was captured calling the police on two black men using a charcoal grill to cook meat at Lake Merritt’s designated grilling zone. “I was wondering when the police will come and help me!” Schulte told the 911 operator. “I’m really scared! You gotta come quick!” Months later, authorities released tapes of the two emergency calls to FOX-KTVU.

In June 2018, a woman named Alison Ettel threatened to call police on an 8-year-old African-American girl selling water on a San Francisco sidewalk. She complained the girl did not have a city permit allowing her to sell on the sidewalk. Ettel was mocked online as “Permit Patty.” The incident was captured on video quickly and it went viral, CNN reported.

An unidentified white woman was dubbed ‘Golfcart Gail’ in October 2018 after she called the police on a Black father at a soccer game in St. John County, Florida. The father was watching his son play the game. The woman, who was sitting in a golf court and who turned out to be a field marshal with the local soccer association, said she felt threatened by him and called the police.

