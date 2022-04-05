Georgia Governor Candidate Stacey Abrams Is Now Worth $3M From Book And Speaking Fees

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is now a millionaire three times over.

The voting rights activist and Spelman College graduate, who launched her second campaign for governor of the peach state in 2021, has reportedly overcome financial hurdles which plagued her when she ran in 2018 against current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Abrams is now worth $3.17 million, most of which was received from book deals and speaking tours, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Now instead of Republicans questioning whether or not she’s fit to manage a state budget as a result of personal financial debt like they did the first time around, Abrams is now being framed as using politics for her own personal gain.

It’s something Abrams described as a “remarkable” accusation, particularly since her Republican opponents, Kemp and former Georgia Sen. David Perdue, are both wealthier than she is.

“It is remarkable to me that success is now being demonized by the Republicans,” Abrams said. “I believe in success. I believe that every person should have the opportunity to thrive. And because I had three years where I was in the private sector, I leveraged all three years, and in that time, I’ve done my best to not only be successful personally but to do what I can to help Georgians.”

Stacey Abrams isn’t the first Democrat to be criticized for attaining financial success. In 2019, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders defended his millionaire status, which he also attributed to being a best-selling author.

“I didn’t know that it was a crime to write a good book which turns out to be a bestseller,” Sanders said at the time.

Both politicians are on par with their peers. More than half of U.S. lawmakers are wealthy, particularly those in Congress, according to a 2020 article about Congressional members’ financial disclosures. That wealth increases exponentially for career politicians, the report stated.

Abrams’ new millionaire status came from 37 paid speeches in 2021, book releases or reissues, and her salary as executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project. She also paid off hefty student loan and credit card debt.

Abrams’ work against a long-running conservative winning streak, voter suppression tactics by the right and the failure by Democrats to mount a sustained voter outreach program is credited with helping to flip Georgia and turn the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

