Artist YG Banged $30M Of Bitcoin On Ledger Device In Video: Was It Fake?

Did rapper YG, aka Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, flex a $30 million Bitcoin stack in his recent music video?

That seems to be the question on the minds of his fans after watching Young Gangsta’s latest music video in which YG appeared to show off a cold storage device from crypto wallet provider Ledger.

Some are calling it a crafty product placement stunt of possible fake Bitcoin by the Long Beach, Calif. native, whose debut single, “Toot It and Boot It”, landed him a signing to Def Jam Recordings.

Ledger’s team was quick to respond to YG’s music video on Twitter, saying “YG knows how to secure his massive amounts of Bitcoin… not your keys, not your Bitcoin.”

We see you! 👀 @YG knows how to secure those bags of #bitcoin … not your keys, no your coins. — Ledger (@Ledger) February 11, 2022

YG is not new to the crypto scene. In 2018, he rapped about owning digital gold in his song “Big Bank”, and also briefly discussed Bitcoin in a Rolling Stone interview in mid-2021.

During that interview, YG indicated that he especially appreciates the simplicity of Bitcoin, and drew a comparison between investing in crypto and the real estate market, which he said needed a lot of learning and time to invest in.

“I f*ck with Bitcoin […] I got Ethereum recently and I got Dogecoin recently, but I’ve had Bitcoin for about three years […] Bitcoin came around and it was like ‘what?’ and I can just do it and it turns into that?” he told Rolling Stone.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Rapper YG is certainly not the only celebrity involved with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Others like Eminem, Memphis Depay, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and even Madonna have previously said they are investing in crypto or NFTs.

Madonna, a 63-year-old world star, announced via Instagram that she had bought a Bored Ape for 180 Ether, which currently represents a value of around $600,772, according to CoinMartketCap.

Well-known rapper Wiz Khalifa, also bought a Bored Ape NFT and changed his Twitter profile photo to Bored Ape No. 1506 after this transaction.

Wiz come smoke with ‘The Stoner Apes’ NFT club… @TheStonerApes – we stay baked 💨 pic.twitter.com/a4BCRk5IFy — BitcoinBane.eth💨🌵♟ (@BitcoinBane1) March 26, 2022

Photo: YG attends Homecoming Weekend, Feb. 11, 2022, at Pacific Design Center, W. Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)