NFL Executive And Former Referee Wayne Mackie Passes Away At 62

Veteran National Football League (NFL) lineman and executive Wayne Mackie died unexpectedly on March 24 at the age of 62. He was in Florida.

No cause of death has been released.

RIP Wayne Mackie!

A former #PSAL Official and NFL Officiating Pioneer!

A Brooklyn native, he worked a 20-year career at New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, serving as director of operations and inspecting homes.

Mackie also officiated college football and amateur basketball. And in 2007, he entered the NFL as a head linesman.

Mackie went on to work in playoff games, including two conference championships, and as a head linesman for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif, New York Post reported.

Mackie officiated eight playoff games during his 10 seasons on the field, NFL.com reported.

Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.

In 2017 He left the New York City housing department. He moved to Florida to work in the NFL office in 2017 as vice president of officiating evaluation and development, a position in which he “continued to impart his expertise on the next generation of NFL officials through training and development,” according to the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success,” Goodell said in a statement. “Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity, and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life.

“The NFL has experienced an enormous loss — and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones during this tragic time.”

Mackie was well-liked in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called him a “class human in every way.”

Mackie is survived by his wife, Tonya, and three adult daughters.

Photo: Carolina Panthers coach John Fox, left, talks with NFL officials Walt Coleman, right, and Wayne Mackie, center, at practice during the NFL football team’s training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Aug. 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)