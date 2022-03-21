Burger King Employee Pulls Out Gun And Starts Bustin’ On Customer Who Threw Mayo

A Burger King worker in Florida posted $1,000 bail and was released after being arrested for allegedly shooting at the vehicle of a customer who threw mayonnaise in her face, according to local police.

Shateasha Hicks, 30, was arrested on March 17 and charged with discharging a firearm in public at a Burger King in Miami Gardens in northwest Miami-Dade. Hicks opened fire on a male customer after the two argued at the drive-thru window, according to police.

Florida Burger King employee shoots customer who threw mayo at her: report https://t.co/WBYU13jT0k pic.twitter.com/zAV4O1JhTt — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2022

The customer allegedly squirted or threw mayonnaise in Hicks’ face, then drove away from the drive-thru window and parked in the Burger King parking lot, The New York Post reported. Hicks exited the building, went to her car, grabbed a gun, and shot five times at the person’s vehicle as he drove away, according to an arrest report.

Free Shateasha! Stop disrespecting and assaulting food service workers. People are on edge and going through real shit. People have to come to work to serve ungrateful, impatient folks in a pandemic and 1 gallon of gas is equivalent to 30 minutes of work, if not more. https://t.co/DnnPa9Yvzh — “Miss Phaedra The Classy Attorney” (@blaqxrussian) March 20, 2022

Hicks, 30, then got into her car and tried to leave the scene but was arrested after cops spotted her vehicle about a mile from her home, the report said.

Police retrieved the gun on the floorboard of Hicks’ car, and investigators recovered five bullet casings in the Burger King parking lot.

After being arrested, Hicks made her $1,000 bail and was released from the Miami-Dade County jail on March 18.

It’s not clear if the customer, who authorities haven’t tracked down, was injured in the shooting.

ok let’s be real though. if you throw mayo at someone you better expect the unexpected https://t.co/GXCyG13Lzr — daniel (@notdanielkim) March 20, 2022

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security,” a Burger King spokesperson told the New York Post. “Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time.”

That's why you shouldnt go out actin tough at somebody you dont know will make you take your last breath as a dumbass https://t.co/khav4JZk9N — MuminUmm (@LaSombrahNegra) March 20, 2022

There have been a growing number of violent interactions between Burger King employees and customers.

In January, a teenage employee at a Burger King in East Harlem, New York, was shot and killed during an armed burglary.

During an attempted armed burglary of another Burger King in Milwaukee, also in January, a teen was shot and killed.

In February, a customer was caught on camera getting out of her car in the drive-thru to yell at the employee in the window. The incident was posted on TikTok and viewed more than 290,000 times, Newsweek reported.

Photo: This is the Burger King logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Burger King, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)/Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections