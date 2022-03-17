Ukraine’s Zelensky Uses Martin Luther King Jr’s Name Before Congress To Lobby For What Experts Call World War III

The name of Martin Luther King Jr., who was anti-war and promoted nonviolent resistance to fight racism, was used by Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to Congress on March 16 as the Ukraine president asked for more U.S. military aid, causing a firestorm on Twitter.

Zelensky invoked Dr. King’s words from his “I have a dream” speech of Aug. 28, 1963, to advance his own dream of sovereignty and independence for Ukraine.

“They allow MLK to be for everybody except us” tweeted reparations advocate CMThomas.

Russia launched a fullscale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering restrictive U.S. sanctions that include targeting Russia’s financial system, fossil fuels, and the wealth of powerful individuals.

Several high-profile voices have joined Zelensky’s call for President Joe Biden to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine — something Biden and most leaders in Congress have ruled out. “We will not fight the third World War in Ukraine,” Biden said on March 11 during a speech to Democrats.

A no-fly zone in Ukraine would start World War III and it’s the worst idea possible, wrote Morehouse College philosophy professor Ben Burgis, a Jacobin columnist.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker are among those who have called for the U.S. to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “Calls for a no-fly zone are calls for a war between the U.S. and Russia,” whose “gigantic nuclear stockpiles” are “enough to blow up the entire world multiple times over,” Burgis wrote.

“MLK was famously anti-war. This is gross” tweeted Guns are Post-Birth Abortifacients @ritaresarian.

Biden told Democrats he would defend NATO to the point of World War III, but would not risk setting off a wider conflict by fighting Russia in Ukraine. He rejected calls for the U.S. to close the skies over Ukraine, which U.S. military commanders say would mean shooting down Russian planes. “Don’t kid yourself: No matter what you all say, that’s called World War III, OK?” Biden said.

“Libs be like “Nuclear war …its what MLK would’ve wanted” tweeted Read ‘Island Futures’ by Mimi Sheller

@KimCommie.

Journalist and political commentator Michael Tracey commented on the standing ovation Zelensky got from Congress for his speech on Wednesday. “Zelensky invokes 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and Martin Luther King Jr. (?) to demand US military action that even the most virulent hawks concede would spark World War III — and receives a huge, roaring ovation for this. Congress is full of complete psychos,” Tracey tweeted.

A year to the day before Dr. King’s April 4, 1968 assassination, he delivered his “Beyond Vietnam” speech, saying there was a common link between the civil rights and peace movements. He proposed that the U.S. stop bombing Vietnam, declare a truce, and set a date for withdrawal.

“MLK: we should end racism Zelensky: gimme WW3” tweeted Whatever Works @Whateve62995979.

In his address to Congress, Zelensky framed the war not as a far-off dispute with Russia but as everybody’s war, trying to make it relatable to Americans, Stephen Collinson wrote in a CNN analysis.

“How long before someone misappropriates Martin Luther King to call for WW3?” tweeted martial artist Korean (at all costs).



Photos: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the site of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) / Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I Have a Dream” in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 1963.(AP Photo)