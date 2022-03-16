WSJ Poll: Black Support For Democrats Is Collapsing, Inflation Causing Financial Strain

Black voters are losing their longstanding faith in the Democrats because of rising inflation, which hit its highest level in four decades.

A new poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal found that Black women and Hispanic men had the highest levels of inflation worry among demographic groups. Nonwhite voters are more likely than white to lay the blame on inflation for major financial strain, the latest poll shows.

Some of those surveyed in the poll said they blame President Joe Biden for inflation because he has taken actions to limit oil-and-gas drilling and pipelines in the U.S. They didn’t cite the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a cause of inflation, as some government officials have been saying.

Blaming inflation on Putin is MISINFORMATION by the US GOV/Biden.



“false or inaccurate information, especially that which is deliberately intended to deceive.”



The truth is the Fed (&Biden WH) underestimated inflation & they are fearful of raising rates & popping their bubble. pic.twitter.com/suKkgB6p3f — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) March 14, 2022

Being unable to make ends meet, some Democrats are leaning towards Republican candidates.

“Democratic margins also eroded among Black voters, who favored a Democrat for Congress by 35 percentage points, down from 56 points in November. Support for a Republican candidate rose to 27% among Black voters, from 12% in November,” according to the poll.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

A separate survey done by CBS News found Biden’s support waning with Black voters, but not because of inflation.

The president’s approval ratings among Black Americans dropped over the course of 2021 and have not returned to the heights seen at the start of his term, CBS News reported.

While most Black Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, two-thirds of Black Americans thought Biden’s policies would do more to favor the interests of Black people but he has failed on this account.

“There’s always this air that in some way, that Black Americans are supposed to wait,” LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told NPR in October. “Oftentimes, when we’re engaged in this process, it’s a sense of urgency, of what we need when there’s an election. But then once there’s a result, it seems that our issues are always put to the back burner.”

Photo: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki