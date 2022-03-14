Black America Brings Back Def Comedy Jam Over St. Patrick’s Day Pictures Of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was trending on Black Twitter for her St. Patrick’s Day spirit – and it wasn’t because people were impressed. Many poked fun at Lightfoot’s getup after a picture surfaced of the mayor wearing Irish attire to mark the holiday.

Lightfoot appeared in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Chicago’s Southside on Sunday, March 13, along with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to ABC7.

One Twitter account reported the two were “heavily booed” while walking in the South Side St Patrick’s Day parade.

They say JB Pritzker and Lori Lightfoot were both heavily booed at the south side St Patrick's Day parade. pic.twitter.com/DcVmICMNKc — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) March 13, 2022

Twitter users made a ton of jokes about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s outfit.

Is Lori Lightfoot in search of her pot of gold?!🤭 The internet won. pic.twitter.com/BQPkPybriy — PoliticallyCorrect (@bakara_j) March 13, 2022

Black Republican Lavern Spicer asked why Lightfoot was celebrating anything given the high murder rate in her city.

“Tell me how Lori Lightfoot parading around in a Scottish kilt to celebrate IRISH St. Patrick’s Day makes any sense,” Spicer tweeted. “Shouldn’t she be worried about why 100 people get murdered a month in her city?”

Tell me how Lori Lightfoot parading around in a Scottish kilt to celebrate IRISH St. Partrick’s Day makes any sense.



Shouldn’t she be worried about why 100 people get murdered a month in her city? pic.twitter.com/9JR7O2V7ry — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) March 13, 2022

Other Twitter users chimed in with their own jokes about Lightfoot’s St. Patrick’s Day attire.

Nobody:



No one at all:



Not a damn soul:



Lori Lightfoot: pic.twitter.com/GVu4XeDLop — Remy No Chaser (@Mavrik413) March 13, 2022

Lori Lightfoot is a PR nightmare for lesbians. Like…. — muna (@Muna_Mire) March 13, 2022

Seriously Lori Lightfoot is shamelessly walking around with very LARGE whatever in her front! I guess she’s telling everyone that she has the biggest whatever in town! pic.twitter.com/hlUWqCOATI — Francine Braverman (@fogartyny1) March 13, 2022

A Twitter user brought attention to the fact that this isn’t the first time Lightfoot has been laughed at for choosing to mark certain occasions with a costume.

“Lori Lightfoot is not a real person dawg I am crying,” @CureHipHop tweeted, along with a screenshot of Lightfoot in a superhero costume during a press conference.

Lori Lightfoot is not a real person dawg I am crying pic.twitter.com/6W9GQiCZ6r — CURE (@CureHipHop) March 13, 2022

PHOTO: Lori Lightfoot image courtesy of @lavern_spicer / Twitter. The Chicago River is dyed green right for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, March 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)