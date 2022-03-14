Black America Brings Back Def Comedy Jam Over St. Patrick’s Day Pictures Of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was trending on Black Twitter for her St. Patrick’s Day spirit – and it wasn’t because people were impressed. Many poked fun at Lightfoot’s getup after a picture surfaced of the mayor wearing Irish attire to mark the holiday.
Lightfoot appeared in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Chicago’s Southside on Sunday, March 13, along with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to ABC7.
One Twitter account reported the two were “heavily booed” while walking in the South Side St Patrick’s Day parade.
Twitter users made a ton of jokes about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s outfit.
Black Republican Lavern Spicer asked why Lightfoot was celebrating anything given the high murder rate in her city.
“Tell me how Lori Lightfoot parading around in a Scottish kilt to celebrate IRISH St. Patrick’s Day makes any sense,” Spicer tweeted. “Shouldn’t she be worried about why 100 people get murdered a month in her city?”
Other Twitter users chimed in with their own jokes about Lightfoot’s St. Patrick’s Day attire.
A Twitter user brought attention to the fact that this isn’t the first time Lightfoot has been laughed at for choosing to mark certain occasions with a costume.
“Lori Lightfoot is not a real person dawg I am crying,” @CureHipHop tweeted, along with a screenshot of Lightfoot in a superhero costume during a press conference.
PHOTO: Lori Lightfoot image courtesy of @lavern_spicer / Twitter. The Chicago River is dyed green right for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago, March 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
