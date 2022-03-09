Seahawks Send Russell Wilson To Broncos, Black America Responds

In one of the biggest trades in National Football League history, the Denver Broncos will offer up a group of players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 — No. 9 overall — and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 — No. 40 overall — and 2023), and a 2022 fifth-round selection will be traded to the Seahawks for Wilson, and a 2022 fourth-round pick, sources told ESPN.

Wilson has signed his no-trade clause provision and passed his required physical with the Broncos. By having a no-trade clause in his contract, Wilson had the power to veto the trade if he wanted, but it appears like he is ready to head to Denver. The trade cannot be officially processed until the 2022 league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 16, CBS Sports reported.

Black America went to Twitter to respond to the blockbuster trade. Some were thrilled.

“How sweet is this?!!! Welcome to Colorado!!!! Time to bring back the Bronco game parties! Waaaasssaaaaaaappp!!” tweeted MissB (@Michelle_Betts_)

Others on Twitter remarked that the trade deal seemed uneven, with the Broncos winning.

“Broncos robbed them dudes, draft picks ain’t shit but lotto tickets,” tweeted King Artie (@lena-pottsie_Thinks).

“Seattle got FINESSED,” remarked Marc (@_Quise10).

Broncos robbed them dudes, draft picks ain't shit but lotto tickets — 👑 King Artie 👑 (@Artie_Thinks) March 8, 2022

Seattle got FINESSED — Marc (@_Quise10) March 8, 2022

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

The Broncos franchise is up for sale. Among those who have expressed interest in buying are hip-hop mogul Kanye West and media mogul Byron Allen. A crypto group recently formed a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO to bid on the team.

A DAO is an organization represented by rules encoded as a computer program that is transparent, controlled by the organization members and not influenced by a central government. The community-led entity has no central authority. Smart contracts are used to create the foundational rules and execute the agreed-upon decisions. At any point, proposals, voting, and even the actual code can be publicly audited, according to Consensys.

Wilson and his Grammy-winning singer wife, Ciara, have been making the talk show rounds lately. They are promoting a children’s book they co-authored called “Why Not You?“

The book is already No. 1 among Amazon’s children’s self-esteem books, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Published by Random House Books, the book was written as an extension of the power couple’s Why Not You Foundation, which aims to fight poverty through education since its creation in 2014. The picture books aim to inspire young readers to see the value in themselves and aspire to their dreams.

Welp, if you can't get Aaron Rodgers, try for the next available QB. A good trade for the @Broncos with a team that desperatly need a QB. Welcome to the AFC West Russell from a @Raiders fan! #RussellWilson #BroncosCountry https://t.co/jMpBhXcI26 — Raymond Simms 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@raysimms0907) March 8, 2022

Russell Wilson and Ciara pulling up to Denver. pic.twitter.com/iwTFNxOvud — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) March 8, 2022

How the Denver Broncos notified Teddy Bridgewater of the trade for Russell Wilson



pic.twitter.com/zEBmH94AvW — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) March 8, 2022

Photo: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson greets fans after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)