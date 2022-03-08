Here Is A Detailed Breakdown Of The $2.7 Billion In Fed Money Given To HBCUs By State

The White House has released a detailed breakdown of the $2.7 billion in funding allocated for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in President Joe Biden’s covid-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

The numbers were released by the U.S. Department of Education on Monday, March 7, showing the funds that were provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year, according to a press release.

The CARES Act allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to people in the U.S. negatively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Of that money, $14 billion was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as HEERF.

The White House touted the “infusion of federal funding” as “among the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs.” The administration also said that half of the funds given to the colleges and universities must be used to provide direct financial relief to students.

However, not everyone was pleased.

“This is the ‘American Rescue Plan’ not the ‘HBCU Rescue Plan’,” Twitter user @james_paladin wrote in response to journalist Philip Lewis posting the breakdown. “This info was pulled out of the much larger payout to all universities and colleges. This funding helps our HBCUs but it doesn’t close the gap of insufficient funding of past decades. A rising tide raise all boats myth.”

“Thank you. In the scheme of things that looks like everyone lost~ significant allocation of Academic funding,” @EgyptNolastname tweeted.

There was an outcry in 2021 from some Black lawmakers, HBCU presidents and other HBCU advocates after proposed funding to HBCUs was cut by nearly $30 billion dollars after the proposal was sent to Congress for reconciliation.

Below is a detailed breakdown of American Rescue Plan funding to HBCUs by state or territory:

Alabama: Over $334 million for 13 HBCUs:

Alabama A&M University: $60,120,210

Alabama State University: $42,725,038

Bishop State Community College: $34,271,512

Lawson State Community College: $34,045,562

Tuskegee University: $30,961,457

Shelton State Community College: $29,004,331

H. Councill Trenholm State Community College: $21,002,921

Gadsden State Community College: $18,767,865

Miles College: $18,102,234

Talladega College: $14,112,105

J. F. Drake State Community and Technical College: $11,584,720

Oakwood University: $10,806,960

Stillman College: $9,171,243

Arkansas: Nearly $61 million for 4 HBCUs:

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: $25,138,852

Shorter College: $13,019,110

Philander Smith College: $11,774,144

Arkansas Baptist College: $10,779,046

California: Over $13 million for 1 HBCU:

Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science: $13,295,109

Delaware: Nearly $36 million for 1 HBCU:

Delaware State University: $35,923,801

District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs:

Howard University: $57,482,588

University of the District of Columbia: $30,918,101

Florida: Over $156 million for 4 HBCUs:

Florida A&M University: $99,274,125

Bethune Cookman University: $33,041,940

Edward Waters College: $13,228,709

Florida Memorial University: $10,641,947

Georgia: Over $260 million for 8 HBCUs:

Morehouse School of Medicine: $56,785,507

Albany State University: $53,287,476

Clark Atlanta University: $47,762,468

Savannah State University: $41,412,308

Fort Valley State University: $26,524,053

Morehouse College: $15,541,496

Spelman College: $13,786,698

Paine College: $5,557,820

Kentucky: Over $21 million for 2 HBCUs:

Kentucky State University: $15,109,665

Simmons College of Kentucky: $6,453,559

Louisiana: Over $211 million for 6 HBCUs:

Southern University and A&M College: $64,130,696

Grambling State University: $48,074,370

Southern University at New Orleans: $36,540,309

Xavier University of Louisiana: $31,406,850

Southern University at Shreveport ‐ Bossier City: $18,289,223

Dillard University: $12,710,006

Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs:

Morgan State University: $61,889,348

Bowie State University: $44,408,346

University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore: $26,844,541

Coppin State University: $20,440,423

Mississippi: Over $237 million for 7 HBCUs:

Hinds Community College: $87,047,253

Jackson State University: $60,437,863

Alcorn State University: $33,482,855

Mississippi Valley State University: $22,861,645

Coahoma Community College: $19,112,009

Rust College: $8,224,611

Tougaloo College: $7,924,421

Missouri: Over $38 million for 2 HBCUs:

Harris ‐ Stowe State University: $20,222,823

Lincoln University: $18,116,034

North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs:

North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139

North Carolina Central University: $62,903,281

Winston‐Salem State University: $42,169,266

Fayetteville State University: $41,559,265

Elizabeth City State University: $15,779,156

Johnson C Smith University: $14,375,251

Livingstone College: $13,710,891

Shaw University: $11,869,547

Saint Augustine’s University: $8,065,614

Bennett College: $4,068,757

Ohio: Over $34 million for 2 HBCUs:

Central State University: $25,880,482

Wilberforce University: $8,123,992

Oklahoma: Over $23 million for 1 HBCU:

Langston University: $23,093,393

Pennsylvania: Over $25 million for 2 HBCUs:

Lincoln University: $18,531,228

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: $6,928,018

South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs:

South Carolina State University: $24,839,400

Benedict College: $22,424,080

Claflin University: $21,574,206

Allen University: $12,760,702

Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645

Morris College: $8,090,968

Clinton College: $7,170,012

Voorhees College: $6,553,949

Tennessee: Over $133 million for 6 HBCUs:

Tennessee State University: $58,594,818

Meharry Medical College: $36,461,963

Lane College: $15,156,158

LeMoyne ‐ Owen College: $10,280,982

Fisk University: $7,506,145

American Baptist College: $5,682,740

Texas: Nearly $304 million for 9 HBCUs:

Texas Southern University: $90,104,029

Prairie View A&M University: $84,101,911

St Philip’s College: $70,663,484

Texas College: $12,378,810

Huston ‐ Tillotson University: $11,360,349

Jarvis Christian College: $10,982,554

Wiley College: $9,934,742

Paul Quinn College: $8,089,525

Southwestern Christian College: $6,085,111

U.S. Virgin Islands: Over $12 million for 1 HBCU:

University of the Virgin Islands: $12,225,340

Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs:

Norfolk State University: $52,248,428

Virginia State University: $39,482,142

Hampton University: $31,205,244

Virginia Union University: $11,866,504

Virginia University of Lynchburg: $6,322,150

West Virginia: Over $28 million for 2 HBCUs:

West Virginia State University: $16,998,872

Bluefield State College: $11,074,452

PHOTO: In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 photo, Devante Kincade, center, quarterback for the Grambling’s NCAA college football game college football team, takes a photo before a team meeting at the university in Grambling, La. Kincade, who played two seasons at Mississippi, says playing football at a Historically Black College or University is an experience to savor. Playing at an HBCU is not just about entertaining halftime shows the schools are known for, it’s about community. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)