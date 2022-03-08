Here Is A Detailed Breakdown Of The $2.7 Billion In Fed Money Given To HBCUs By State

The White House has released a detailed breakdown of the $2.7 billion in funding allocated for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in President Joe Biden’s covid-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.
The numbers were released by the U.S. Department of Education on Monday, March 7, showing the funds that were provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year, according to a press release.
The CARES Act allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to people in the U.S. negatively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Of that money, $14 billion was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as HEERF.
The White House touted the “infusion of federal funding” as “among the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs.” The administration also said that half of the funds given to the colleges and universities must be used to provide direct financial relief to students.
However, not everyone was pleased.
“This is the ‘American Rescue Plan’ not the ‘HBCU Rescue Plan’,” Twitter user @james_paladin wrote in response to journalist Philip Lewis posting the breakdown. “This info was pulled out of the much larger payout to all universities and colleges. This funding helps our HBCUs but it doesn’t close the gap of insufficient funding of past decades. A rising tide raise all boats myth.”
“Thank you. In the scheme of things that looks like everyone lost~ significant allocation of Academic funding,” @EgyptNolastname tweeted.
There was an outcry in 2021 from some Black lawmakers, HBCU presidents and other HBCU advocates after proposed funding to HBCUs was cut by nearly $30 billion dollars after the proposal was sent to Congress for reconciliation.
Below is a detailed breakdown of American Rescue Plan funding to HBCUs by state or territory:
Alabama: Over $334 million for 13 HBCUs:
Arkansas: Nearly $61 million for 4 HBCUs:
California: Over $13 million for 1 HBCU:
Delaware: Nearly $36 million for 1 HBCU:
District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs:
Florida: Over $156 million for 4 HBCUs:
Georgia: Over $260 million for 8 HBCUs:
Kentucky: Over $21 million for 2 HBCUs:
Louisiana: Over $211 million for 6 HBCUs:
Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs:
Mississippi: Over $237 million for 7 HBCUs:
Missouri: Over $38 million for 2 HBCUs:
North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs:
Ohio: Over $34 million for 2 HBCUs:
Oklahoma: Over $23 million for 1 HBCU:
Pennsylvania: Over $25 million for 2 HBCUs:
South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs:
Tennessee: Over $133 million for 6 HBCUs:
Texas: Nearly $304 million for 9 HBCUs:
U.S. Virgin Islands: Over $12 million for 1 HBCU:
Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs:
West Virginia: Over $28 million for 2 HBCUs:
