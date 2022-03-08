fbpx
Subscribe
Menu

Here Is A Detailed Breakdown Of The $2.7 Billion In Fed Money Given To HBCUs By State

Here Is A Detailed Breakdown Of The $2.7 Billion In Fed Money Given To HBCUs By State

HBCUs

PHOTO: Devante Kincade, center, quarterback for HBCU Grambling State University NCAA college football team, Nov. 13, 2017  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Mar 08, 2022

Subscribe

The White House has released a detailed breakdown of the $2.7 billion in funding allocated for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in President Joe Biden’s covid-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

The numbers were released by the U.S. Department of Education on Monday, March 7, showing the funds that were provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year, according to a press release.

The CARES Act allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to people in the U.S. negatively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Of that money, $14 billion was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education as HEERF.

The White House touted the “infusion of federal funding” as “among the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs.” The administration also said that half of the funds given to the colleges and universities must be used to provide direct financial relief to students.

However, not everyone was pleased.

“This is the ‘American Rescue Plan’ not the ‘HBCU Rescue Plan’,” Twitter user @james_paladin wrote in response to journalist Philip Lewis posting the breakdown. “This info was pulled out of the much larger payout to all universities and colleges. This funding helps our HBCUs but it doesn’t close the gap of insufficient funding of past decades. A rising tide raise all boats myth.”

“Thank you. In the scheme of things that looks like everyone lost~ significant allocation of Academic funding,” @EgyptNolastname tweeted.

There was an outcry in 2021 from some Black lawmakers, HBCU presidents and other HBCU advocates after proposed funding to HBCUs was cut by nearly $30 billion dollars after the proposal was sent to Congress for reconciliation.

Below is a detailed breakdown of American Rescue Plan funding to HBCUs by state or territory:

Alabama: Over $334 million for 13 HBCUs:

  • Alabama A&M University: $60,120,210
  • Alabama State University: $42,725,038
  • Bishop State Community College: $34,271,512
  • Lawson State Community College: $34,045,562
  • Tuskegee University: $30,961,457
  • Shelton State Community College: $29,004,331
  • H. Councill Trenholm State Community College: $21,002,921
  • Gadsden State Community College: $18,767,865
  • Miles College: $18,102,234
  • Talladega College: $14,112,105
  • J. F. Drake State Community and Technical College: $11,584,720
  • Oakwood University: $10,806,960
  • Stillman College: $9,171,243

Arkansas: Nearly $61 million for 4 HBCUs:

  • University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: $25,138,852
  • Shorter College: $13,019,110
  • Philander Smith College: $11,774,144
  • Arkansas Baptist College: $10,779,046

California: Over $13 million for 1 HBCU:

  • Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science: $13,295,109

Delaware: Nearly $36 million for 1 HBCU:

  • Delaware State University: $35,923,801

District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • Howard University: $57,482,588
  • University of the District of Columbia: $30,918,101

Florida: Over $156 million for 4 HBCUs:

  • Florida A&M University: $99,274,125
  • Bethune Cookman University: $33,041,940
  • Edward Waters College: $13,228,709
  • Florida Memorial University: $10,641,947

Georgia: Over $260 million for 8 HBCUs:

  • Morehouse School of Medicine: $56,785,507
  • Albany State University: $53,287,476
  • Clark Atlanta University: $47,762,468
  • Savannah State University: $41,412,308
  • Fort Valley State University: $26,524,053
  • Morehouse College: $15,541,496
  • Spelman College: $13,786,698
  • Paine College: $5,557,820

Kentucky: Over $21 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • Kentucky State University: $15,109,665
  • Simmons College of Kentucky: $6,453,559

Louisiana: Over $211 million for 6 HBCUs:

  • Southern University and A&M College: $64,130,696
  • Grambling State University: $48,074,370
  • Southern University at New Orleans: $36,540,309
  • Xavier University of Louisiana: $31,406,850
  • Southern University at Shreveport ‐ Bossier City: $18,289,223
  • Dillard University: $12,710,006

Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs:

  • Morgan State University: $61,889,348
  • Bowie State University: $44,408,346
  • University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore: $26,844,541
  • Coppin State University: $20,440,423

Mississippi: Over $237 million for 7 HBCUs:

  • Hinds Community College: $87,047,253
  • Jackson State University: $60,437,863
  • Alcorn State University: $33,482,855
  • Mississippi Valley State University: $22,861,645
  • Coahoma Community College: $19,112,009
  • Rust College: $8,224,611
  • Tougaloo College: $7,924,421

Missouri: Over $38 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • Harris ‐ Stowe State University: $20,222,823
  • Lincoln University: $18,116,034

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs:

  • North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139
  • North Carolina Central University: $62,903,281
  • Winston‐Salem State University: $42,169,266
  • Fayetteville State University: $41,559,265
  • Elizabeth City State University: $15,779,156
  • Johnson C Smith University: $14,375,251
  • Livingstone College: $13,710,891
  • Shaw University: $11,869,547
  • Saint Augustine’s University: $8,065,614
  • Bennett College: $4,068,757

Ohio: Over $34 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • Central State University: $25,880,482
  • Wilberforce University: $8,123,992

Oklahoma: Over $23 million for 1 HBCU:

  • Langston University: $23,093,393

Pennsylvania: Over $25 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • Lincoln University: $18,531,228
  • Cheyney University of Pennsylvania: $6,928,018

South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs:

  • South Carolina State University: $24,839,400
  • Benedict College: $22,424,080
  • Claflin University: $21,574,206
  • Allen University: $12,760,702
  • Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645
  • Morris College: $8,090,968
  • Clinton College: $7,170,012
  • Voorhees College: $6,553,949

Tennessee: Over $133 million for 6 HBCUs:

  • Tennessee State University: $58,594,818
  • Meharry Medical College: $36,461,963
  • Lane College: $15,156,158
  • LeMoyne ‐ Owen College: $10,280,982
  • Fisk University: $7,506,145
  • American Baptist College: $5,682,740

Texas: Nearly $304 million for 9 HBCUs:

  • Texas Southern University: $90,104,029
  • Prairie View A&M University: $84,101,911
  • St Philip’s College: $70,663,484
  • Texas College: $12,378,810
  • Huston ‐ Tillotson University: $11,360,349
  • Jarvis Christian College: $10,982,554
  • Wiley College: $9,934,742
  • Paul Quinn College: $8,089,525
  • Southwestern Christian College: $6,085,111

U.S. Virgin Islands: Over $12 million for 1 HBCU:

  • University of the Virgin Islands: $12,225,340

Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs:

  • Norfolk State University: $52,248,428
  • Virginia State University: $39,482,142
  • Hampton University: $31,205,244
  • Virginia Union University: $11,866,504
  • Virginia University of Lynchburg: $6,322,150

West Virginia: Over $28 million for 2 HBCUs:

  • West Virginia State University: $16,998,872
  • Bluefield State College: $11,074,452

PHOTO: In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 photo, Devante Kincade, center, quarterback for the Grambling’s NCAA college football game college football team, takes a photo before a team meeting at the university in Grambling, La. Kincade, who played two seasons at Mississippi, says playing football at a Historically Black College or University is an experience to savor. Playing at an HBCU is not just about entertaining halftime shows the schools are known for, it’s about community.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Russian stock market

Feb 24 2022

Russian Stock Market Collapses 50%, Ruble In Free Fall: 5 Things To Know About Economic Consequences Of Ukraine War
Roku

Feb 23 2022

Stock Bubbleheads Clobbered By 80 Percent Roku Crash: 5 Things To Know
Russia oil

Feb 16 2022

Here’s What Citi and JP Morgan Say About Oil Going To $120 Or $150 If Russia Attacks Ukraine
Fed rate hike

Feb 11 2022

How A Surprise Fed Rate Hike Announcement Could Send Stocks And Crypto Into A Downward Spiral
dip

Feb 10 2022

Buying The Top Of The Bubble? Bank Of America Says Retail Investors Keep Buying The Dip
more Markets news