Top GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls For Assassination Of Putin: ‘This Is The Only Way This Ends’

Top GOP Senator Lindsey Graham says the only way to end the war in Ukraine is to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale attack on neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

During a March 3 appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, Graham (R., S.C.) said Putin should be assassinated by his own people, suggesting it would be the only way to end the crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate. Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military,” Graham, R-S.C., said.

Brutus was the Roman politician who killed dictator Julius Caesar, and Claus von Stauffenberg was a German military officer who attempted unsuccessfully to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944.

“This only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham continued. “You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

In a subsequent tweet, Graham added, “The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.”

The Russian ambassador to the U.S. said Graham’s call to assassinate Putin was “outrageous” and “criminal,” and he demanded official condemnation from the U.S. government, according to BNO News.

Others were also outraged by Graham’s call for Putin’s death. “Seriously, wtf?” House Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted.

“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll,” Rep. Omar added. “As the world pays attention to how the US and its leaders are responding, Lindsey’s remarks and remarks made by some House members aren’t helpful.”

Graham stood by his comments when he appeared on “Fox & Friends” on March 4, calling for Russians to “rise up and take (Putin) down.”

Graham also told “Fox & Friends” that he wants to see Putin, top Russian military officials, and even the individual soldiers carrying out their orders tried for war crimes, Fox News reported.

Photo: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)/Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, March 2, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)