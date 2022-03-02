Black America: US Government Is Sending Billions To Help White Ukraine, What About Reparations?

President Joe Biden has authorized a $350 million defense aid package for Ukraine for a total of more than $1 billion in assistance committed in the last year, and now he wants Congress to approve $6.4 billion more in new aid. The funds to aid Ukraine against its invading neighbor Russia, have many Black people on Twitter wondering why the U.S. hasn’t funded reparations.

The White House announced the $350 million package on Feb. 25.

“If Ukraine can receive immediate aid, Black people can receive reparations,” tweeted Meek Mill-itant in one of the countless tweets from Black America wondering the same thing.

If Ukraine can receive immediate aid, Black people can receive reparations. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk — Meek Mill-itant (@JaKeenFox) February 27, 2022

The defense aid package includes anti-armor missiles, antitank Javelin missiles, small arms, body armor and various other munitions “in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders who are facing down Russia’s brutal attack,” a senior defense official recently informed reporters.

According to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, this latest package was the third drawdown of money from the U.S. to Ukraine in the past year, totaling more than $1 billion. The secretary of state described the third drawdown as “unprecedented.”

Black people.



You don’t live in #Ukraine.



You live in AMERICA.



We ain’t even made the state get them reparations right or end qualified immunity, but y’all worried about Europeans.



Europeans that don’t give A SHIT about you.



Focus the fuck up. — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) March 1, 2022

Biden asked that the funding designated for Ukraine’s defense be allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act, according to a White House memo.

The U.S. had already provided about $650 million in defense aid to Ukraine in the past year, including Javelin missiles that were used to destroy Russian tanks in the past week.

The White House has also asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine, hoping to boost humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country and shore up other allies in the region against any further Russian aggression, The Washington Post reported

Biden asked congress for $6BILLION to send to Ukraine. SIX BILLION! But when Americans ask for help, they take 3 months & 5 vacations before they deny the call for help. When Black Americans call for reparations, there’s only SILENCE! — Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 (@MajestyRia) February 26, 2022

How Biden going to ask Congress for $6.4B for Ukraine! But they can't give Foundational Black Americans Reparations! #FBA #CutMyCheck!! — Tweety Montgomery (@TweetyMontgome1) February 27, 2022

“What we’re doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people; that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million for them to fight their own fight,” U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, Reuters reported.

If the U.S. can cough up billions for a foreign country, many in Black America are questioning why the proposed reparations bill HR40 still has yet to pass. And even if it does pass, it won’t result in reparations. It will just approve a study on reparations.

Meanwhile, Black people MAYBE get a study for reparations:https://t.co/mxCUPKt6oU — Irami Osei-Frimpong (@IramiOF) February 27, 2022

I'm bringing reparations back to the table since they handing out money. Russia been in the Ukraine for 1 week. Black people been in this fight since the 1600s https://t.co/62mRTakmD8 — Kung Fu Kenny (@SPECIA1K_) March 1, 2022

Convo just now with white couple:



Them: How do you feel about what's happening in Ukraine?



Me: How do you think about Reparations for Black people due to centuries long suffering at the hands of wickedness, brutality, and evil?



That ended quickly. — Reggie Williams (@regwilliams_set) February 26, 2022

Russia wants its reparations through repairing its former Soviet Union rulership over Ukraine. And black Americans want ours reparations for consistently being the only group that’s been repairing America since it’s inception. — Dwann B 🇺🇸 (@dwannb) February 24, 2022

Photo: Dmytro Stasyshen, 27, of Ukraine, holds a sign to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a rally in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)