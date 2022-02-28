Black America Responds To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Receiving NAACP Image Award

The NAACP Image Awards, one of the most anticipated annual events celebrating Black excellence, left many people scratching their heads when Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, received the President’s Award during the 53rd annual show on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Hosted by its namesake organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the awards are usually given to Black entertainers, activists, and allies of the Black community in the arts, business, public service, philanthropy, and more.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the royal couple received the award for their “unwavering commitment to making an impact” through the work they are doing to advance racial justice and equity at their Archewell Foundation.

Is anyone aware of the reason for the honors? What have they done for Black American causes or issues? https://t.co/Q1oShajCv1 — Ms. Sn@cks (@HenriettaSnacks) February 27, 2022

Meghan, whose mother Doria Ragland is Black, said the couple was “proud” and “humbled” to be recipients of the award and her mother was in the audience.

“It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law,” Meghan said. “Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis.”

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees,” she added.

Harry and Meghan’s first award show being the NAACP Image Awards is a STATEMENT. Plus, Meghan bringing Doria and speaking out about racism — yasss so grateful her voice isn’t being silenced anymore. And him thanking Black folk for “welcoming me so warmly” — they’re GOLDEN. — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) February 27, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both wore attire by Black designers to the NAACP Image Awards and Prince Harry shared his wife’s sentiment.

“I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight – both for this award and to this community for welcoming me so warmly,” Prince Harry said. “I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

The couple also voiced their support for the “people of Ukraine.” Meghan expounded on the work they do with Archewell, a Beverly Hills, California-based public organization they founded in 2020.

https://twitter.com/rebecca_sussex/status/1497933576268128265?s=20&t=VwU-OGHnL1bUc2RzRWTeGA

“And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds.” Meghan said. “In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

Black Twitter lit up in response to the news. Some asked why the Sussexes deserved the award, while others noted their philanthropic and advocacy efforts. In 2020, the couple called out the British empire, noting it should confront its racist past.

This isn’t the first time the NAACP has come under fire for its choice of an award recipient. In 2014, the NAACP selected Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for its lifetime achievement award. In April 2014, Sterling was banned from the NBA for life and fined $2.5 million by the league after private recordings of him making racist comments went public.

They were also at one point giving Kid Rock and Donald Sterling awards, you can’t make this stuff up. — 🅿️rofessor Dook (@TheOnlySirDook) February 27, 2022

Giving an award to a descendant of colonizers with slaveholder lineage… that award is thotted out now. pic.twitter.com/GZDCyz5K3o — Marley K (@MarleyK20) February 27, 2022

#PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle were awarded with the prestigious @NAACP Image President's Awards. It was in recognition of their work to help a woman’s shelter in Texas, their promotion of Covid vaccine equity & a their community relief centres partnership. Thread as a reminder✨: pic.twitter.com/V45j37zb58 — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) February 27, 2022

It's not the first time a white man has won a NAACP Award. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/9fePbYMngt — Gene S.A. Crox (@Sophistikatt11) February 27, 2022

The NAACP is not an exclusive black organization. It is a people of color organization, he is actually of Jewish descent making him color. Albert Einstein was the president of the New Jersey NAACP — thatNwordCrazzy (@CrazzyNword) February 27, 2022

I was done after the Rachel Dolezal fiasco. But, then they doubled down with Aquafina. Now this. What has Prince Harry done beyond marry Meagan and give Okra an interview that even remotely involve Black people, let alone benefit and advance us collectively?! pic.twitter.com/Ll3gLXtOvu — PennyPennyPenny (@rage96) February 27, 2022

He must have paid for one. — miz justice 🇺🇸 (@msjustice2) February 27, 2022

Did you expect more? This is what happens when you allow inclusion and not focus on black Americans and center blackness. — 𝙍𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@Rexamillion1979) February 27, 2022

Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for pictures after visiting the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)