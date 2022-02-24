Indiana School Tells Parents They Can Opt Out Of Black History Lessons For Their Kids

A counselor at an Indiana public school sent a memo informing parents that they can opt out of Black History Month lessons for their children and according to the school, the law is on its side.

While Sprunica Elementary School said it’s looking into the issue, it claims the opt-out offer was “made in accordance with the law.” Public schools can allow students to opt out of a curriculum that is not required by law, according to the school superintendent.

“In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, I will be coming around and teaching lessons related to equity, caring, and understanding differences,” read a memo from Sprunica Elementary School counselor Benjamin White.

While offering the parents the chance to skip the lessons for their kids, White said the lessons would be beneficial.

“Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on,” he wrote. “These lessons can provide a great impact on students and help facilitate a better learning environment for all.”

White ended the memo by offering, “If you would like to opt your child out of receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give it to the teacher.”

The school is now facing criticism. About 240 students are enrolled at Sprunica Elementary, which is 97 percent white. The school is located in Brown County, about 40 miles south of Indianapolis. Brown County is about 96.8 percent white and 0.07 percent Black.

People spoke out on Twitter.

“So an Indiana school provided parents a form to ‘opt out’ of Black History Month. So can Black kids ‘opt out’ of white washed history lessons? Hey here’s a novel idea. How about letting Black kids ‘opt out’ of racism,” tweeted LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana).

“I’m sorry but ‘opting out’ of Black History Month is one of the most racist things I’ve ever heard of. Black History is American History,” tweeted StillMasking (@c_nephobe).

“And anytime a teacher talks about white people of history, black and Hispanic kids should get up and walk out, tell their parents so they can report it to the Board of Education or City council,” tweeted Elaine Warthen (@EWarthen).

In a letter to families and staff members, Superintendent Emily Tracy acknowledged the opt-out form and said the school district is “gathering more information on the matter.”

“In the meantime, know that we support teaching about the facts in our history, including historical injustices,” Tracy wrote. “Our District is and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families, and community members the opportunity to feel welcome.”

In a statement to NBC-affiliate WTHR, Tracy added that the school district does “not allow students and parents to opt-out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories.”

“Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law,” she said.

The memo comes at a time when Republican governors and lawmakers are pushing to limit discussions of race in public schools. They claim it is to “combat what they consider to be the threat of critical race theory, the academic study of institutional racism,” NBC News reported. However, critical race theory tends to be studied only in colleges and universities and not in elementary and high schools.

As of January, three anti-critical race theory bills in Indiana have been introduced. At least 27 states are considering such legislation.

Photo: Sojourner Truth, 1870 (in the public domain / Wikipedia)