Silis Muhammad Caught The Deceptive Hope Of Barack Obama In 2008: Here Is What He Said

Former Nation of Islam Captain Silis Muhammad was not impressed with Barack Obama back in 2008, when Obama, a Senator from Chicago, was running for president. In fact, in a blog entry, Muhammad wrote about the deceptive hope of Obama.

Silis Muhammad is the CEO of the Lost-Found Nation of Islam and the publisher of the newspaper Muhammad Speaks. He played a major role in the Nation of Islam before leaving after the death of NOI leader Elijah Muhammad in 1975. Disagreements with Elijah’s son, Wallace Muhammad, arose over how the NOI should be run.

In a Sept. 16, 2008 entry on the W.E. A.L.L. B.E. blog entitled “An Obama Presidency: America’s Great Deception,” Silis Muhammad wrote of the false Hope Obama represented for Black People and its misrepresentation to the world.

“Presidential candidate Barack Obama should be seen as an American illusion – a false hope for Black people and an American impostor to the freedom lovers of the democratic free world,” Silis Muhammad wrote. “Obama is paraded before the world in order to make other governments of the world, and Black people, think that the United States of America has changed its policies and is no longer a hypocrite to the fundamental principles of civil liberty. But my people, and governments of the world, the truth is America’s ‘paramount issue’ exists still!”

The “paramount issue,” Silis Muhammad wrote, is “inequality between Blacks and whites.”

Obama was not concerned about solving this issue, according to him.

“First off, he ain’t Black…He ain’t Black! He doesn’t pretend even to be one of us. He is not like you. He ain’t Black!…He wants to be white, but he ain’t white either. He, presidential candidate Barack Obama, dismisses our claim for reparations,” wrote Silis Muhammad, who has long fought for reparations, even taking the issue to the United Nations.

Obama could not relate to the African American experience due to his ancestry of being born to a white American woman and a Black African man, Silis Muhammad noted.

“What I’m getting at is Barack Obama does not have the mindset of a Black person that has suffered the effects of plantation slavery. He does not have the same feelings as the children of slaves. He does not know the extent of that pain and has no idea of what it is like to be uprooted from one’s identity, or to live the life of a dead man with no human rights,” he wrote.

For him, Obama was “America’s great illusion, a false hope for Black people, and is being used to hoodwink the world into making it believe we all have equal rights.”

Despite his departure from the Nation of Islam, Silis Muhammad still praised Elijah Muhammad for his spiritual journey.

“Messenger Muhammad gave me his name, Muhammad. What will I do with it? I’m going to keep his name alive. I’m going to keep the name Master Fard Muhammad as Almighty God Allah, and the only thing that I have to offer as proof of that is my person,” Silis Muhammad wrote in the Black Enuf blog.

He also spoke of his differences with Wallace Muhammad, who, he said, “was in error concerning his father.” When Silis broke with Wallace, he said Nation of Islam members visited him at his Chicago apartment.

“…One by one” they came to see him, Silis wrote. “They were sent, some of them, to see what I was really up to. Each of them that would come by would say, ‘Who are you to challenge Wallace?'”

Photo: President-elect Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha at an election night rally in Chicago, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)