Democrat Party Insider And Fox News Commentator Donna Brazile: Joe Biden Is Doing Everything Right, Even If Approval Rating Is 30-40%

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are falling and Black voters are losing confidence in the White House but Democrat Party Insider and former Fox News commentator Donna Brazile thinks Biden is doing everything right.

“He’s a good president,” Brazile said on ABC’s “This Week” program. “He might be at 30 percent, 40 percent but you know what, he’s doing everything right.”

“He’s a good President. He might be at 40 percent or 30 percent, but you know what? He’s doing everything right” – @DonnaBrazile re Biden on ABC’s #ThisWeek. pic.twitter.com/jZRk0OQSNj — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) January 30, 2022

Brazile’s comments got a reaction on Twitter. Many were in disbelief.

“This gets at something far deeper than just ‘omg they’re so out of touch.’ They’re admitting that public approval is not that which confers legitimacy. Instead, being on the ‘right side of history’ confers legitimacy. Those with at least two brain cells have seen this coming,” tweeted Eudaimonia, Esq.

“I had to listen to this desperation like three times to be sure what I was hearing,” tweeted NothingToSeeHere.

“What planet are these people living on? The amount of mental gymnastics one must do to believe a single iota has to be crippling,” tweeted Crimson South.

Brazile is a former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman. She came under fire in 2016 for leaking town hall debate topics to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Ever the passionate cheerleader for the Democrats, Brazile seems to now not recognize the waning trust Black voters have in Biden, who has failed to deliver on such issues as police reform, voting rights, and reparations for Black America.

Black voters in South Carolina who helped push Biden to his White House victory are frustrated that the president hasn’t delivered on all of his promises yet, NBC News reported.

While Biden’s approval among Black Americans remains higher than with other voters across the board, it has been decreasing. Forty-eight percent of Black voters said in November 2021 that Biden was addressing their needs, compared to 66 percent of respondents in June 2021, according to a poll by HIT Strategies, NBC News reported.

