Joe Biden White House Has Issues With DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Former Lobbyist May Quit

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison may be leaving his position early amid increased tension with President Joe Biden’s administration. It seems the White House has issues with Harrison and he has limited his power.

According to insiders, Harrison feels isolated and frustrated in his role, NBC reported. Major decisions for the DNC are made by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, who has Zoom visits with Harrison three times a month. Harrison started his job as DNC chair on Jan. 21, 2021.

Instead of schmoozing with donors or visiting DNC headquarters, Harrison has mostly stayed in his home state of South Carolina, according to sources familiar with his schedule. It has been reported that he prefers to stay close to home with his family.

“There’s blame to be shared,” a person familiar with the matter told NBC. The source added that the White House had not devised an effective political strategy or a clear message for Harrison to carry to help reverse Biden’s slide n approval ratings. “Has he demonstrated that he’s going to move heaven and earth to raise money and defend the administration? No. But it’s pretty impossible to defend what’s happening and not happening.”

During an interview with NBC News, Harrison, a former lobbyist, said he plans to serve his full four-year term but he left room for a different outcome.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “I made a commitment to the president.”

In November, Harrison fired back at accusations that his relationship with Biden is strained because he hasn’t left his home base, The State reported.

“My grandpa used to say ‘if you aren’t man or woman enough to put your name on it & your reputation behind it, then it ain’t worth being said or done,’” Harrison tweeted. “There is a lot of unnamed bull—- in politics, but no one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off for what I believe in.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Harrison was the state party chairman in South Carolina before taking over as head of the national DNC organization. A former corporate lobbyist and U.S. Senate candidate, Harrison was Biden’s choice to lead the national party.

His leadership came into question in October 2021 when he nominated a new list of corporate lobbyists to join the DNC including some who work to influence political decisions on behalf of Comcast, Facebook, and Google. The list had some wondering if Harrison is becoming the swamp’s new man in Washington, D.C.

Photo: Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison speaks at Howard University in Washington, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)