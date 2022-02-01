Israel To Amnesty International: Please Don’t Release Report Calling Us An Apartheid State

Israel doesn’t want Amnesty International to publish a report accusing it of apartheid, and the government said in a statement that the conclusions reached by the London-based human rights group are “false, biased and antisemitic.”

Despite Israel’s objections, Amnesty is expected to join the New York-based Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B’Tselem in accusing Israel of apartheid due to its nearly 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state, AP reported. The report also cites the mistreatment of Israel’s own Arab minority.

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid dismissed the report, saying in a Jan. 31 statement that Amnesty International “is just another radical organization which echoes propaganda, without seriously checking the facts,” and that it “echoes the same lies shared by terrorist organizations.”

“Israel isn’t perfect, but we are a democracy committed to international law, open to criticism, with a free press and a strong and independent judicial system,” Lapid added.

While there is no precise figure for the number of Jews murdered in the Holocaust, research confirms that 5 million to 6 million died, according to Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Israel has its supporters, including the U.S. and U.K. governments. Historically, the British government gave support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine with the Balfour Declaration. Britain was entrusted with the temporary administration of Palestine. In the aftermath of World War II and the terrors of the Holocaust, growing international support for Zionism led to the official declaration in 1948 of the nation of Israel, according to History.com.

“Israel has cited several reasons for retaining the West Bank within its ambit: a claim based on the notion of historic rights to this as a homeland as affirmed in the Balfour Declaration; security grounds, internal and external; and the deep symbolic value for Jews of the area occupied,” wrote by Brian C. Rathbun in the 1973 book, “Diplomacy’s Value: Creating Security in 1920s Europe and the Contemporary Middle East.”

With this formal declaration in favor of Zionism, Britain’s leaders hoped to get Jewish support for the Allies in neutral countries.

Zionism is a Jewish nationalist movement with the goal of creating a Jewish national state in Palestine.

The long-term effects of the Balfour Declaration and the British government’s involvement in Palestinian affairs are still felt today.

Photo: In this June 19, 2015, file photo young Palestinians use a ladder to climb over the separation barrier with Israel in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)