Charlamagne: When Will Democratic Party Start Governing Like ‘Democracy Depends On It’?

Media personality Charlamagne Tha God was his unapologetically outspoken self during a recent guest appearance on the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast. During a discussion about the midterm elections, Charlamagne asked when the Democrats would start governing like democracy depends on it.

He even noted many voters who supported President Joe Biden now prefer former President Donald Trump because they believe the latter is more authentic.

“Man, where is Trump? Get this muthaf***er out of here … They feel like they would rather get it raw, like you know what, at least we know where that muthaf***er stand. These muthaf***ers is gassing us up, lying to us, promising us sh*t and didn’t deliver,'” Charlamagne said.

“I cannot wait to see and I’m already watching it; I’m watching Democrats start to campaign. They’re already like, ‘You gotta go out there and vote like democracy depends on it!’ I’m like when y’all gon’ start governing like Democracy depends on it,” Charlamagne asked.

Charlamagne also said he felt Democrats were being “performative” with their actions instead of delivering on their campaign promises.

“For real,” Charlamagne said. “Stop telling me that the death of democracy is upon us but you’re not governing like it is. Like Joe Biden gave that speech this week, he’s calling out all Republicans. ‘I’m tired of being quiet.’ You’re tired of being quiet but you’re still being quiet about all the Democrats who are blocking your agenda.

“You’re being quiet about the Manchins and Simenas and Kellys who don’t want to get rid of the filibuster so you can pass voting rights. Why are you not calling them out?” Charlemagne asked. “All that sh*t is performative until everybody gets it across the board.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Not letting up, Charlamagne called the Democrats “weak” and said he was tired of them acting like they don’t have the power to deliver on their promises.

“You know what else I don’t like? I don’t like people in power acting like they don’t have power. That’s the other reason people like the Trumps of the world,” Charlemagne said. “I don’t know who the boss is.

“We don’t like weakness,” he continued. “Democrats look weak. It’s like control your hoes. If you the pimp, control your hoes.”

People chimed in on Twitter, with some noting they’d heard people expressing similar sentiments.

“I’m hearing the exact same things Charlemagne is saying in this video,” @DTheKingpin wrote. “This is legitimately the mood I hear in the community right now, particularly among younger black voters. Don’t shoot the messengers.”

I’m hearing the exact same things Charlemagne is saying in this video. This is legitimately the mood I hear in the community right now, particularly among younger black voters. Don’t shoot the messengers 🤷🏿‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/i3rtZuuRbX — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) January 28, 2022

Pastor Darrell Scott, a Trump supporter, said Charlamagne is even more supportive of Trump in private.

“Charlemagne is saying a lot more in private…” Scott wrote, doubling down on his comments after another user challenged him about it. “He does!!! I know people that he’s talked to. I’m not making that up. He’s sick of Biden.”

Charlemagne is saying a lot more in private… — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 28, 2022

He does!!! I know people that he’s talked to. I’m not making that up. He’s sick of Biden. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 29, 2022

Another user pointed out Charlamagne was one of the 100 Black men who signed a letter demanding Biden select Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“It’s worth noting that despite all the chest-thumping CthaGod is doing here, he is one of 100 Black men who signed on to a letter to Biden essentially demanding he chose Kamala as his VP,” @MelikAbdul_ wrote. “Where is he and the other 99 now?”

It's worth noting that despite all the chest-thumping CthaGod is doing here, he is one of 100 Black men who signed on to a letter to Biden essentially demanding he chose Kamala as his VP.



Where is he and the other 99 now? — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) January 28, 2022

Others questioned whether Charlamagne’s comments meant he was now a Trump supporter. “Wait a minute. Am I hearing pro Trump rhetoric from Charlemagne?” @ckholyman responded.

Wait a minute. Am I hearing pro Trump rhetoric from Charlemagne? — Clifford Kelley (@ckholyman) January 30, 2022

PHOTO: In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Charlamagne Tha God appears on stage at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center in New York. The TV personality and co-host of the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” has a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint Touchstone for “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.” The book is scheduled for next spring. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)